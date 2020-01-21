After emergency declaration, VA Governor Al Jolson takes credit for violence-free pro-2A rally

UPDATE: In the interest of fairness I should note that the ‘Al Jolson joke’ in our headline may be inaccurate. We have no idea if VA Gov. Ralph Northam is in that photo wearing blackface. It’s entirely possible that he finds that repugnant, and is instead the fellow wearing the Klan outfit.

The media was crestfallen yesterday as violence did not break out at the pro-2nd Amendment demonstration in Virginia. That may sound cynical, but if you watched any of their broadcasts, you know they were almost salivating over the prospect. All hell was going to break loose, and that meant there would be ratings and a chance to paint all gun owners as racists and extremists.

Just check out the following montage. They’re practically “jiddy” about the allegedly inbound violence. In the immortal words of Dr. Frankenfurter, you can see them quiver with antici………… pation:

#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that “white nationalists” and “extremists” would cause “violence” at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

TRENDING: Hillary goes off on Bernie: ‘Nobody likes him; nobody wants to work with him’

Then, as you know, nothing happened.

The peaceful demonstration went off without a hitch. It stuck to constitutional issues, and featured a wide array of races, creeds, and backgrounds. Sure, you can highlight the occasional nut (as you can in any large crowd) but the vast majority of people in attendance were precisely the kind of decent, law-abiding, gun owners that liberals love to smear.

They didn’t get the chance.

So, what to make of it? Virginia Governor Al Jolson had the answer. If you didn’t get a disaster, you pretend you averted one. His emergency declaration supposedly ‘de-escalated’ the situation, and the violence – that he’s pretty sure was going to happen – never occurred…

Based on these threats, I am declaring a state of emergency in Richmond from Friday evening until Tuesday evening. This will include a ban on weapons of any kind in Capitol Square during that time. Learn more here: https://t.co/k8bxLj6odF — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 15, 2020

Look, if there was a genuinely credible threat, it’s good that government got out in front of it. Obviously, a few alleged neo-nazis were arrested. Assuming the intel was solid, that’s great. No one’s going to shed a tear for them. As Indiana Jones said, “Nazis. I hate these guys.”

However, it’s clear that the left is once again letting it’s ghoulish impulses run amok. Anti-2A political forces wanted bloodshed because they wanted to exploit it. Unfortunately for them, 25,000 people turned out, supported the Constitution, and did not comply with the left’s wishes.

Ralph Northam is still trying to squeeze that blood from a peaceful stone.

RELATED: Bill Clinton: Trump has to push gun control through Congress now even though they're busy impeaching him