Emerson Polling: Convention bounce for Trump has turned the race into a dead heat

This reflects the nationwide polling, which of course is not what will decide the race. But Democrats tend to worry with good reason that, without a national polling margin of three points or more, they’re susceptible to another popular-vote-win-electoral-college-loss scenario. Let Trump get any closer than that, and hoo boy.

And according to post-convention polling from Emerson, that is exactly what’s happening:

Since the Emerson College July national poll, President Donald Trump has tightened the presidential race to a two-point margin, and is now trailing former Vice President Joe Biden 49% to 47%. In July, former V.P. Joe Biden held a four-point lead over President Trump –– 50% to 46%.

iden leads with voters over 65 years old 55% to 41% and with younger voters 18-29 at 61% to 34%. Trump leads with voters 30-49 53% to 41% and with voters 50-64 with 51% and Biden at 47%.

For the first time since he’s taken office, Trump’s job approval rating is approaching a majority, at 49% approval and 47% disapproval. This is a jump of four points since July, where Trump had 45% approval and 51% disapproval. Trump’s approval is the highest among those aged 30-49 (55% approval), and lowest among those aged 18-29 (37% approval).

Convention bounces are a normal part of presidential campaigns, and for the most part they tend to cancel each other out. That really didn’t happen this time. Biden got no meaningful bounce at all from the Democrat convention, while Trump appears to have gotten a significant one from the Republican convention.

There is always room to debate why the bounce happened for one and not the other, and more significantly, whether it is likely to last.

We will all be influenced by our biases in answering those questions. For my money, the Democrat convention was relentlessly negative and angry, and not very likely to appeal to the average voter. They’ve been hearing for four years how horrible Donald Trump is, and that’s all they heard from the Democrats this year. The only agenda of the Biden/Harris ticket is to embrace the socialist policies embraced by Bernie Sanders and AOC, and that is not what mainstream American voters want.

The Republican convention, by contrast, had a positive theme every night that featured admirable Americans doing great things. It was quite the contrast from Democrats who hate the president but can’t bring themselves to even denounce riots and looting.

Will the bounce last? It’s impossible to say in this of all years. Just about every week some unanticipated development roils the dynamics of the race, and no one can ever be sure how either candidate will react. Trump is a flawed and deeply divisive president who nevertheless can boast a pretty good policy record. Biden is a “settle for” candidate that almost no Democrats seem enthusiastic about, and yet he’s led in most polls for months.

My own suspicion is that we’re headed for an election night nailbiter that will be tighter than 2016 – when the race seemed to be going Trump’s way from early in the evening. But no one can say with confidence how to read the numbers this year. Strap in for a wild ride.