Enthusiasm gap: Broadcast ratings plummet for second night of the Democratic convention

On Monday, we discussed the train wreck that is the Dems’ cringe-inducing video convention. It’s bad. Even lefties know it’s bad. It’s being mocked ceaselessly over on Twitter, and the only saving grace for Democrats is that not many people are watching.

The first night’s broadcast ratings were grim. Early numbers indicated that viewership was down by half from 2016. When those numbers were revised to include cable news, things “improved” to a slightly-better 25% drop. Unfortunately, Tuesday’s installment of the Democrat infomercial did nothing to improve matters.

According to The Hill, night two cratered:

The Democratic National Convention drew 6.13 million viewers on broadcast television networks ABC, CBS and NBC on Tuesday night, according to preliminary data, marking a 48 percent drop from the second night of the convention in 2016. The Nielsen Media Research numbers come after broadcast ratings dropped by 42 percent on Monday night when compared to the first night of the convention in 2016. When including cable news networks MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, the total viewership on the first night of the 2020 convention was 18.6 million, an overall decrease of 27 percent from four years ago.

You’d assume that the 2nd night cable ratings will be worse than the first, since people who tuned in were treated to such a bizarre mess of a show. It’s hard to imagine people voluntarily subjecting themselves to more of it. Still these are base Democrats, so they may actually hang in there.

For their part, the DNC is claiming that everyone is watching via streaming sites, so the ratings don’t matter. They have part of a point, since those numbers will certainly bolster the cable ratings but, if you’ve checked in on any of the feeds, the response seems fairly anemic. The party line – that they’re making up all those lost viewers online – is awfully hard to swallow.

It will be interesting to see how the Republicans fare. If they experience a similar drop, it would indicate that people just aren’t interested in the video-only nature of this years’ election cycle. If their numbers hold, it could point to the existence of an oft-rumored enthusiasm gap.

Trump’s convention will be held next week, most likely from the White House lawn.