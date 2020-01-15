SECTIONS
Entire Russian government resigns so Putin can make changes to constitution

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 15, 2020 at 7:34am
This one is a head-scratcher, but you have to remember that what you think you see is not necessarily what you get with Russia:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

On the surface it appears Putin is actually giving up some of his power. That seems very un-Putin-like. But remember, Putin has engaged in complex machinations before to retain power while seeming to do the opposite.

In 2008, Putin found himself barred by the Russian constitution from seeking a third term as president. But he had no interest in giving up power, so he engineered the election of Medvedev as president and had himself elected prime minister. During his four years in that position, he continued to exercise dominance over Russian politics using the same skills and leverage he had as president. It didn’t really matter what his position was. What mattered was that he was Vladimir Putin.

And sure enough, as soon as he could constitutionally return to the presidency again, he did.

His current move might be another maneuver to get around Russia’s ban against president’s serving more than two consecutive terms. Putin began his current term (his second in a row and fourth overall) in 2018, and that means he can’t constitutionally serve a fifth term without someone else having a turn first.

If shifting power to the parliament is a precursor to Putin having to at least temporarily leave the presidency, it falls right in line with his usual practice of gaming the system as he goes along to make sure he maintains complete control of the country.

If Putin is not Russia’s president in a couple of years, it won’t be because he wants to hand any real power to someone else. It will be because Putin took all the power out of the presidency and then installed a placekeeper to keep it warm unti he can take it back again.

Do you think Vladimir Putin will ever give up power in Russia?

But it hardly matters what title he holds. Putin has consolidated his influence so completely that he rules Russia just because he’s Vladimir Putin. The next prime minister is going to find that out very quickly.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
