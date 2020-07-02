Er, Russian 'voters' give Putin the right to rule until 2036 . . . at least that's what Putin says happened

As you know, radical amendments to constitutions that remove virtually all limits from the power of sitting presidents are wildly popular. Put one in front of the public in just about any country and they’ll approve it by landslide margins.

Oh. You don’t know that? That’s because it’s nonsense. Such a proposal would be a tough sell in any country, since people recognize that there are reasons you don’t let presidents rule for life or escape occasions for accountability. Even a very popular president would have a hard time pushing through such a measure for his own benefit.

So if someone told you 74 percent of a country’s electorate voted in favor of such a measure, you might suspect that was not really what happened. You might further suspect that the government that made this claim was lying to you, and pretending to have the voters’ support for something that’s really just being shoved down the country’s throat.

Under Russia’s constitution, Vladimir Putin would have been ineligible to continue in the presidency after 2024. The last time he was term-limited out of the presidency, he simply slipped into the role of prime minister for four years while Dmitry Medvedev kept the seat warm. Then Putin returned, apparently having no intention of ever reliniquishing the presidency again.

Putin is 67, so if he actually serves all the way to 2036, that would make him 83. By that time he might like those doddering old Soviet leaders who were always disappearing from public view while we were informed they “had a cold” or whatever. He would also exceed Josef Stalin’s reign of terror, which lasted a mere 30 years from 1922 through 1952. Putin first became president in 1999, and we don’t consider that four-year stint as prime minister to be a real break in his tenure. It doesn’t matter what his title is. Putin is a dictator.

And because Putin is a dictator, he can claim any result of an “election” he wants, and no one can challenge him. So officially, we’re left with this:

With the nation’s polls closed and 30% of all precincts counted, 74% voted for the constitutional amendments, according to election officials. A massive propaganda campaign and the opposition’s failure to mount a coordinated challenge helped Putin get the result he wanted, but the plebiscite could end up eroding his position because of the unconventional methods used to boost participation and the dubious legal basis for the balloting.

Kremlin critics and independent election observers questioned the turnout figures.

“We look at neighboring regions, and anomalies are obvious — there are regions where the turnout is artificially (boosted), there are regions where it is more or less real,” Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent election monitoring group Golos, told The Associated Press.

Does anyone think for even one minute that Putin left any possibility of having to announce a negative result, or even a close vote? Of course not. He can announce whatever result he wants, regardless of what local officials reported.

One wonders if the balloting in Russia is really secret, and whether the voters in Russia have any confidence that balloting is secret. One way you could inflate the votes in your favor is to make people worry the regime will see their ballots with their names on them. But the simplest way is probably just to decide you’re going to announce 74 percent in favor no matter what the actual votes are.

One thing has been clear all along: Vladimir Putin is going to be president of Russia as long as he wants to be, or as long as he lives, because he has complete control of all Russia’s political institutions and no one can do anything about it. But let’s dispense with the nonsense that Russia’s “voters” decided to keep him in power for another 16 years.

They have nothing to say about it and never did.