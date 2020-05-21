Eric Swalwell: Trump is facing lots of hearings and investigations, and they're all about helping Democrats in November

Remember Eric Swalwell? Sure you do. He ran for President. He’s the California Democrat Representative who promised voters he was going to take their guns, mocked their outrage over his plan and then threatened to nuke anyone who would dare refuse his orders.

He had something of a knack for going on TV and saying the things Democrats aren’t supposed to say out loud. His candidacy never gained any traction, he dropped out and then he appeared on the Chris Matthews show.

You may recall his odious appearance:

Chris Matthews has since vanished into #MeToo oblivion, but Swalwell is still in office. That means he keeps resurfacing on various “news” shows. Recently, he and his patchy beard appeared on MSNBC, where he dropped a major truth bomb on America.

According to the gun-grabbing Representative, Democrats are going to make sure that Trump faces an endless array of hearings and investigations. More importantly, if you think they’re all politically-motivated hit jobs geared toward helping Democrats in the November election, you’re right.

Here’s Swalwell, openly admitting as much: