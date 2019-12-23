Et tu, Obama? Barack secretly pitching Warren to wealthiest Dem donors

One of the initial planks in Joe Biden’s 2020 strategy was to talk up a close relationship with his ‘good friend’ and former President, Barack Obama. His buddy routine was always dubious, but it hit a snag when Obama refused to endorse his old VP. Biden claims he asked Obama not to endorse, but that’s patently ridiculous.

It would be like applying for a new job, listing your former employers, then calling them all and asking them not to give you a recommendation. No Democrat would ever reject this endorsement. No, if Joe could have gotten the nod from his ex-boss, he would have.

Then we started to hear rumblings that Barry wasn’t thrilled with the idea of Biden running in the first place. In August we learned that he’d “repeatedly” tried to dissuade the effort. Then we learned that – for reasons we simply can’t imagine – Obama doesn’t think creepy Uncle Joe connects with voters.

Now we know, via The Hill, that Obama is actively helping one of Biden’s rivals, by making sure the left-wing donor class will support the candidate despite her anti-rich, anti-Wall Street rhetoric…

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has spent her presidential campaign railing against the donor class, making it known she doesn’t want their help. She has publicly bashed millionaires, has sworn off high-dollar fundraisers and has refused large checks from Democratic bundlers. But behind the scenes in recent months, former President Obama has gone to bat for Warren (D-Mass.) when speaking to donors reluctant to support her given her knocks on Wall Street and the wealthy. And if Warren becomes the nominee, Obama has said they must throw the entirety of their support behind her.

TRENDING: Media pretty excited about an outlier poll on impeachment, which they know doesn’t reflect how the public feels

The Hill makes it clear that Obama hasn’t officially backed everyone’s favorite Native American presidential candidate, but he is talking up her abilities.

The former president has stopped short of an endorsement of Warren in these conversations and has emphasized that he is not endorsing in the Democratic primary race. But he also has vouched for her credentials, making it clear in these private sessions that he deems her a capable candidate and potential president, sources say.

This means that three things are probably true:

1: Obama is aware that a Biden presidency is extremely unlikely. There’d be no reason for any of this if Obama, and the string-pullers behind him, had confidence in Ol’ Joe.

2: The much-ballyhooed Biden/Obama ‘bromance’ was as phony as we all suspected. Biden was chosen because the party thought he’d set at ease the minds of supposedly racist white voters. He wasn’t there because of his ability or importance. He was a yes man, nothing more – the Ed McMahon to Obama’s Johnny. This is how that relationship ends.

3: The Democrats are extremely desperate. Warren is a terrible campaigner, makes Joe look like Dale Carnegie when it comes to connecting with people, and stands virtually no chance in a general. They’re aware of all this. If they’re quietly backing her despite extreme negatives, things are bad indeed.