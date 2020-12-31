EU Likely to Follow UK's Quick Approval of AstraZeneca Vaccine; Will U.S. Also Follow Suit?

Why yes, a third effective vaccine would be very welcome in a nation that’s stumbled a bit out of the gate getting the first two in people’s hands – or arms, as the case may be.

The UK on Wednesday approved the vaccine that’s been produced by AstraZeneca in cooperation with Oxford University, and now it looks like the European Union will quickly follow the Brits’ lead:

Germany expects the European Union to give rapid approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca that was cleared for use in Britain on Wednesday, its top vaccines official said.

Berlin’s support for AstraZeneca comes as EU member countries seek to fill supply chains for vaccination drives that began last weekend using a shot from Pfizer and BioNTech – the only one to win EU approval so far.

Germany has made relatively quick headway, saying 78,000 shots have been administered, but there have been reports of setbacks with some vaccination centres shutting down temporarily because of supply shortages.

In some respects it would be strange if AstraZeneca gets approval from the EU before Moderna. AstraZeneca’s own reports suggest the vaccine may only be 70 percent effective. Now understand, 70 percent is a very high effectiveness rate as vaccines go, but it’s way below Pfizer’s 95 percent and Moderna’s 94 percent.

There have also been some dodgy claims made about the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of which was that it’s most effective when given in a half-dose followed by a full dose. Even the UK, which gave approval for the vaccine, cast doubt on that claim.

The best thing AstraZeneca has going for it is that it doesn’t need super low-temperature storage like Pfizer does, although the same is true of Moderna.

This is a tricky matter for the United States. When there are already two vaccines on the U.S. market that are over 90 percent effective, why would anyone want the bad luck of the draw to end up with the 70 percent effective vaccine? Then again, if you had to take the 70 or wait months for the 90, which one would you choose?

Would you take the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Even if AstraZeneca’s vaccine is never approved in the U.S., the fact that it will cover much of Europe will free up Pfizer and Moderna supplies to be distributed here. Everybody wins when there are more vaccines on the market – unless, of course, you take a vaccine and it doesn’t work.

I am looking forward to the day when I don’t write any columns about vaccines or viruses. You can’t imagine how much I’m looking forward to that.