Even ABC admits that impeachment was 'absolute partisanship right down the line'

Wow. There’s really no other way to spin this, is there?

They didn’t have the goods on a verifiable crime, they didn’t have the support of the American people, and they didn’t have anyone from the opposing party to agree with them. Heck, the charges are so flimsy that Dems couldn’t even get everyone in their own party top sign on. It’s hurt them in the polls, won’t end up removing the President, and might actually help him get re-elected.

Still, Democrats went ahead with their completely partisan witch hunt, and impeached the President.

How do you know that they’re having trouble framing this is anything other than a one-sided disaster? Well… Dem-friendly outlets like ABC are admitting as much:

When even ABC has stopped trying to pretend this was anything other than ‘absolute partisanship right down the line,’ Dems should know they’ve failed to make a compelling case.

Bear in mind; if the media had a better way to present this hackery to the American people, they would. If Republicans had crossed party lines, they’d be screaming about the historic “bi-partisan” effort. Instead, there was an admittedly narrow bi-partisan vote against impeachment, and they seem oddly uncomfortable with the whole thing.

They know how bad this all looks, and they know they’ve done real damage to their 2020 prospects.