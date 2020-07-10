Even after appeals court panel ordered him to, Judge Emmett Sullivan refuses to dismiss Flynn charges

This is to the point where it’s just bizarre.

The prosecution says Michael Flynn isn’t guilty of anything. The defense, having originally entered an under-pressure guilty plea, has long since withdrawn that plea and also insist Flynn isn’t guilty of anything. A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals says there is no basis for continuing to charge him with anything, and has ordered U.S. District Court Judge Emmett Sullivan to dismiss the charges.

In any justice system, but especially one like ours that’s designed to protect the rights of the accused, dismissing the case against Flynn would be the most obvious of no-brainers.

And yet, even now – even under orders from a higher court – Sullivan refuses to do so:

Sullivan, through his attorney Beth Wilkinson, filed a petition on Thursday for a so-called “en banc” review by the entire D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the three-judge panel was improperly trying to force the district court “to grant a motion [to dismiss] it had not yet resolved … in reliance on arguments never presented to the district court.”

Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, successfully sought a writ of mandamus last month from the three-judge panel on the appellate court ordering Sullivan to toss the case. Writs of mandamus are unusual remedies that order government officials to take a certain action; they are appropriate when there has been a “usurpation of judicial power” that is “clear and indisputable,” Powell acknowledged.

Powell, whose argument was supported by the Justice Department, primarily asserted that the constitutional separation of powers, and D.C. Circuit case law, clearly holds that judges cannot unilaterally keep prosecutions alive when both the prosecutors and the defense seek to dismiss charges. The DOJ moved to dismiss the Flynn case earlier this year after a slew of exculpatory information, which the government acknowledged should have been disclosed long ago under a standing court order, was finally turned over to the defense team.

Since when do judges hire their own lawyers to defend them against orders from higher courts that reverse their decisions? Sullivan is not being charged with any crime. He’s simply doing a terrible job of being a judge, and that’s what appeals courts are for – to correct bad rulings by lower-court judges.

Just to review, Flynn originally plead guilty of lying to the FBI concerning his contacts with Russian officials during the Obama-to-Trump transition period, when Flynn was preparing to take over at National Security Adviser. There was nothing untoward about Flynn’s contacts with the Russians. It was ordinary prep work for the job he was getting ready to assume.

And we now know that people at the highest levels of the Obama Administration – including Peter Stzrok, James Comey, Joe Biden and Barack Obama himself – discussed how they could entrap Flynn into telling a lie. Biden even suggesting using the garbage Logan Act as a pretext for interrogating him.

We also know that, when the FBI came to interview Flynn, they didn’t tell him it was an interrogation, nor did they give the Trump White House a heads-up about it because, as Comey later said, he figured the new administration was disorganized and he could get away with it.

And we also know that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn didn’t think he was lying, and wanted to close the case file, but were told by Peter Strzok not to. And we also know that Flynn’s guilty plea came after Robert Mueller threatened to go after his son.

Yet in spite of all this, the left-wing media continue to treat the Barr Justice Department’s actions to drop the case as some sort of political sop to Donald Trump. In so doing, they blatantly and absurdly accept the narrative of Flynn’s guilt without considering any of the problems with the way the case was prosecuted.

The smoking gun here – not against Flynn but against the pre-Barr DOJ – is the exculpatory evidence that was withheld from the defense. For those not familiar with the terminology, exculpatory evidence is information that casts doubt on a defendant’s guilty. In a criminal case, the prosecution is legally obligated to turn such information over to the defense. Failure to do so is cause for at least a mistrial if not out-and-out acquittal.

When Barr announced recently that the DOJ had indeed withheld exculpatory evidence from Flynn’s defense team, that should have been game, set, match right there. Show me anywhere in the history of American jurisprudence where a prosecutor admits it illegally withheld information from the defense team, and the judge still allows the case to go forward to conviction. Any judge who would do so is guilty in the extreme of dereliction of duty. This sort is the reason the law provides for impeachment of judges.

So it would appear Emmett Sullivan is the worst of all judges, because this information is plainly in front of him. And yet he’s so determined to preserve Flynn’s conviction that he’s even willing to defy an order from a higher court to do so.

This is crazy. Yet if anyone has paid attention to Sullivan’s behavior throughout the trial, it might not be all that surprising. At one point, Sullivan flew into a rage against Flynn in the courtroom, denouncing him as un-American and asking the prosecution if it would consider also charging him with treason. That was so out of left field, even the prosecutors didn’t know what to do with it.

Sullivan has had it in for Flynn since the start of this thing. He’s abandoned all pretext of following the law, and is now desperately hanging onto any thread of hope that he can somehow prevent Flynn’s exoneration.

Perhaps Sullivan is as invested as the media in the narrative that Flynn is a criminal, and can’t bear the thought of the whole thing being exposed as a sham attack on an innocent man by a Democrat administration. But I think we’re past that point now. There’s no question that’s what happened, and the only question remaining is whether the courts will do the right thing or whether it will become necessary for Donald Trump to pardon Flynn.

Yet the courts are trying to do the right thing, with the exception of Judge Emmett Sullivan.

A Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is not going to initiate impeachment proceedings against Sullivan because he’s doing their dirty work. But it should. The injustice that’s been perpetrated against Michael Flynn has gone on far too long, and if Sullivan insists on keeping it going, then it’s Sullivan who needs to go.