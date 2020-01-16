Even CNN is trashing Pelosi's bizarre behavior during the impeachment signing ceremony

If, over the course of the last two years, you spent even a few minutes watching CNN, you know one thing. The network is all-on impeachment. They’ve been yakking about it, almost non-stop, since Donald Trump dared to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Yesterday, they finally got their wish. Nancy Pelosi finally delivered the articles of impeachment that will, allegedly, spell the end of the “bad orange man.” You would think they’d be ecstatic.

Unfortunately, Pelosi decided to make a weird, gruesome, spectacle out of the whole thing.

She cackled through the proceeding like a graveyard banshee – twitching and writhing like a tweaked-out meth head – and grinned ear-to-ear as she carried out her ‘solemn’ and ‘sober’ duty. Then she signed the paperwork with gaudy, possibly-misspelled, pens which she gave to her pals as souvenirs.

This is the face of someone who is serious, sad, and somber? Give me a break, Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/EzArfcULEY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

TRENDING: Another Boring Democratic Debate

How bad was it? Well… It was so bad even CNN couldn’t ignore it.

As Dana Bash said:

“We are used to seeing signing ceremonies, handing out pens, at moments of celebration, when a president is signing legislation, even sometimes on a rare occasion when the House sends over a landmark piece of legislation. It was unusual to see that kind of ceremony and making, you know, handing out the pens and smiling for a picture, in this kind of situation where the House Speaker has bent over backwards to say publicly and privately this is somber, this is not a time for a celebration.”

Nia-Malika Henderson, CNN Senior Political Reporter, agreed:

“I thought that was a little jarring and certainly, I think, off message,. You heard Nancy Pelosi say there, in fact, that this was a tragic day and then there she is holding up the pen and having photographs taken with those pens. So yeah, I think it was a little off message for someone who has tried to set a very serious tone.”

Once again, we see that – even as they declare victory – Democrats just can’t help but damage themselves.

Pelosi got what she and her party allegedly wanted but, for whatever reason, that wasn’t good enough. They had a few more games she wanted to play. Pelosi delayed their oh-so-urgent effort for a month, exposed the sheer political ploy behind it, and ended it all in a gratuitous display of theatrics that looked utterly ridiculous.