Even the IAEA has now had it with Iran barring inspectors from nuclear sites

If you’re a rogue regime bent on destroying Israel and wreaking havoc in the Middle East, it takes a lot to get the International Atomic Energy Agency upset with you. That’s why Saddam Hussein was able to flout the terms of the Gulf War cease fire agreement as long as he did. The IAEA didn’t want to come down on him.

A creation of the United Nations, the IAEA is all about “keeping the process moving forward” and so forth. It doesn’t help when you have to go public with the fact that one party to an agreement you championed has been cheating on it from the start.

But as far back as 2015, most could tell that the Iran Nuclear Deal was headed in this direction. The deal Obama and Kerry negotiated with the mad mullahs made it far too easy for Iran to evade meaningful inspections, and far too difficult for the inspectors to do anything about it. Obama and Kerry never wanted to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons, which is why the Israelis were always so exasperated with them. They just wanted to say they “made history” by getting a deal done, and the only way to do that was to give Iran everything it wanted.

So: Iran cheating on the deal? Who saw that coming? Oh. Right. Everyone. But it apparently has gotten pretty bad, because now even the usually pliable IAEA has had enough of Iran’s nonsense:

“The Agency notes with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to” two sites in the country, says an IAEA report sent to member states Friday and shown to the press. It adds that for nearly a year the Islamic Republic has failed to clarify “questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

The IAEA is particularly concerned about the location of an undeclared metal disk made of uranium and the use of other undisclosed nuclear material for research in the early 2000s. The report notes Tehran’s habit of scrubbing or destroying facilities.

A separate IAEA report sent Friday noted that Iran had increased its uranium stockpile, though the government has stopped short of weapons-grade enrichment. On June 1 Tehran also told the agency it was now preparing new centrifuges at the Natanz facility, after it began injecting uranium gas into Fordow’s centrifuges last year.

What shocking information!

Wait. No it isn’t. Benjamin Netanyahu went public with proof of all this two years ago:

Yet at the time, Netanyahu came in for almost universal scorn, particularly from defenders of the Obama and Kerry’s deal. Netanyahu is almost always treated as a paranoid crank when he talks about the threats Israel faces from Iran and other regional nations – but particularly Iran.

Remember, this is a regime that has said on multiple locations that it intends to wipe Israel off the map. Why else do you think it’s developing nuclear weapons. This is the very reason Iran can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons – because given the fanatical nature of its leaders, there’s a high probability they will use them. And they’ve already told us what their target will be.

Yet this is treated as mere bluster not to be taken seriously, even as the regime keeps building the weapons and keeps barring inspectors from doing the necessary work to make sure they’re not building the weapons.

Which they are. And always will be until someone gets rid of that regime and replaces it with one that respects the rights of its citizens and doesn’t intend to threaten any of its neighbors.

Turns out the vaunted Iran Nuclear Deal of 2015 did nothing to slow this down. Who seriously thought it would?