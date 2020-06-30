SECTIONS
Commentary
Even John Bolton's not having it as Chuck Todd clings like grim death to the Russia collusion thing

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 30, 2020 at 2:00am
Are we really making a noteworthy point when we show you that Chuck Todd is an utter embarrassment and certainly not a serious journalist?

Probably not. But in spite of Todd’s self-evident status as an utter disgrace, he remains for some reason the host of Meet the Press. And he’s still treated by NBC as some sort of political sage. Apparently you can be every bit the journalistic dumpster fire Chuck Todd is and still be taken seriously within his profession.

And you can also ask questions like this on Meet the Press without being frog-marched to the door and told good luck with your Taco Bell application:

One cheer to John Bolton, clearly no Trump fan, for refusing to indulge this garbage.

The Trump/Russia collusion narrative has to be the most thoroughly discredited notion in the history of American politics. Rebuffed even by the special prosecutor who desperately wanted it to be true, the only reason this isn’t a bigger scandal is that the media and most of official Washington refuse to acknowledge the role the Obama White House and the James Comey-led FBI played in manufacturing this completely phony story.

We’re soon going to get a report from U.S. Attorney John Durham on this whole sordid affair, and there’s a decent chance it will include criminal indictments – not against anyone for “colluding with Russia” but against the people who made this nonsense up.

This is the reason the Democrat/media complex is now trying so hard to discredit Bill Barr and paint him as a Trump political toady, which he is decidedly not. If the public ever comes to understand what a sham this really was, it will not only eviscerate the reputation of official Washington but also if the media that willingly pushed thus bilgewater sludge.

Is Chuck Todd a real journalist at all?

So you have hacks like Chuck Todd still talking about this like it’s a real thing, to the point that even John Bolton feels the need to defend Trump.

That’s how invested in this life these people are.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







