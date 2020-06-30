Even John Bolton's not having it as Chuck Todd clings like grim death to the Russia collusion thing

Are we really making a noteworthy point when we show you that Chuck Todd is an utter embarrassment and certainly not a serious journalist?

Probably not. But in spite of Todd’s self-evident status as an utter disgrace, he remains for some reason the host of Meet the Press. And he’s still treated by NBC as some sort of political sage. Apparently you can be every bit the journalistic dumpster fire Chuck Todd is and still be taken seriously within his profession.

And you can also ask questions like this on Meet the Press without being frog-marched to the door and told good luck with your Taco Bell application:

Completely disgraceful from NBC’s Chuck Todd: “Do you think that the president is afraid to make Putin mad because maybe Putin did help him win the election and he doesn’t want to make him mad for 2020?” Chuck Todd can’t let the Democrats’ bogus Russia narrative end! pic.twitter.com/C8SfADMV0w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2020

One cheer to John Bolton, clearly no Trump fan, for refusing to indulge this garbage.

The Trump/Russia collusion narrative has to be the most thoroughly discredited notion in the history of American politics. Rebuffed even by the special prosecutor who desperately wanted it to be true, the only reason this isn’t a bigger scandal is that the media and most of official Washington refuse to acknowledge the role the Obama White House and the James Comey-led FBI played in manufacturing this completely phony story.

We’re soon going to get a report from U.S. Attorney John Durham on this whole sordid affair, and there’s a decent chance it will include criminal indictments – not against anyone for “colluding with Russia” but against the people who made this nonsense up.

This is the reason the Democrat/media complex is now trying so hard to discredit Bill Barr and paint him as a Trump political toady, which he is decidedly not. If the public ever comes to understand what a sham this really was, it will not only eviscerate the reputation of official Washington but also if the media that willingly pushed thus bilgewater sludge.

So you have hacks like Chuck Todd still talking about this like it’s a real thing, to the point that even John Bolton feels the need to defend Trump.

That’s how invested in this life these people are.