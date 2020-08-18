Even lefties are admitting that night one of the Dems' video convention was a total disaster

Do you like bad jokes, failed candidates, ostracized Republicans and utterly abominable remakes of 1960s protest songs? Well, if you do, good news! Night one of the Democrats’ video-only convention was for you!

It had it all.: John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, atrocious puns and what will undoubtedly go down in history as the worst Buffalo Springfield cover ever. Some would argue that it’s pretty much in line with the elderly, detached, barely coherent candidate the Dems have decided to run in 2020. I’d suggest it’s what happens when you don’t have any Weinsteins or Bloodworth-Thomasons to help put your show together.

Regardless, it was truly awful. There’s just no other way to spin it. Night one of the Democratic Convention had all the production value of a high school public access show. Even the lefties are admitting it:

The moment Trump won re-election pic.twitter.com/nEuUp8F0zp — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

TRENDING: Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges

dnc night 1 was great!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ln9Q7N4xIb — manny (@mannyfidel) August 18, 2020

Hurts to watch this. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

I think this Kasich experiment was a disaster. Republicans don’t bend. This was Kasich saying Biden leans KASICH’S way, not that Kasich believes in Biden. Terrible. #DemConvention2020 #dnc2020 #DemocraticConvention — Kasey🌊 AMBITIOUS 🌊 AF 💛🐝 (@Kasey_AF) August 18, 2020

I mean you have to admit, blaming your own cringey terrible convention on Trump is some impressive pro-level spin. https://t.co/xHUMTXGmLg — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 18, 2020

So @JohnKasich call @aoc “just some member” and attacks her as the extreme. Why are @TheDemocrats letting a such a terrible start #DNC2020 with attacks? pic.twitter.com/pcaNCfwNDK — melissa “cancel ALL student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) August 17, 2020

RELATED: DNC panels: Our Green New Deal will destroy capitalism, and let's abolish police and prisons

The answer to that last question is easy. Even the Democratic Party brass is smart enough to know that hardcore leftists are guaranteed losers. Biden may not be a whole lot better, but at least the husk of a phony centrist is something to lean on.

In case you were wondering, no. It was not a success. Like Joe Biden’s speeches, very few people bothered with the live internet stream. The networks probably didn’t fare much better, as early indicators suggest viewership dropped by around 50% from 2016’s event.

Given how terrible it was, the lack of an audience may actually be good news for the Dems.