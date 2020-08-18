SECTIONS
Commentary
Even lefties are admitting that night one of the Dems' video convention was a total disaster

Robert Laurie
Published August 18, 2020 at 11:35am
Do you like bad jokes, failed candidates, ostracized Republicans and utterly abominable remakes of 1960s protest songs? Well, if you do, good news!  Night one of the Democrats’ video-only convention was for you!

It had it all.: John Kasich, Amy Klobuchar, atrocious puns and what will undoubtedly go down in history as the worst Buffalo Springfield cover ever. Some would argue that it’s pretty much in line with the elderly, detached, barely coherent candidate the Dems have decided to run in 2020. I’d suggest it’s what happens when you don’t have any Weinsteins or Bloodworth-Thomasons to help put your show together.

Regardless, it was truly awful. There’s just no other way to spin it. Night one of the Democratic Convention had all the production value of a high school public access show. Even the lefties are admitting it:

The answer to that last question is easy.  Even the Democratic Party brass is smart enough to know that hardcore leftists are guaranteed losers.  Biden may not be a whole lot better, but at least the husk of a phony centrist is something to lean on.

In case you were wondering, no.  It was not a success. Like Joe Biden’s speeches, very few people bothered with the live internet stream. The networks probably didn’t fare much better, as early indicators suggest viewership dropped by around 50% from 2016’s event.

Given how terrible it was, the lack of an audience may actually be good news for the Dems.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist.







