Even Without the Senate, Biden Can Wreak Havoc Through Regulatory Agencies, Investigations

Assuming either David Perdue or Kelly Loeffler wins his or her respective Senate runoffs in Georgia next month – and I would not assume that – Republicans should be able to deny Democrats control of the U.S. Senate in the coming two years. That will prevent Joe Biden from passing legislation to implement the worst of the left’s policy ideas, such as massive tax increases and a further government takeover of health care.

That’s a relief (or we hope it will be), but don’t think for a second that Biden won’t have plenty of executive authority to wreak havoc on the nation. Democrats are experts at using federal power to get what they want, even if that doesn’t involve passing laws. The most egregious example of this during the Obama Administration was the notorious Operation Choke Point, through which Team Obama pressured banks to deny access to capital to industries Democrat didn’t like – such as payday lending companies, for-profit colleges and, of course, gun manufacturers.

These were perfectly legal businesses, but the Obama Administration made banks fear regulatory reprisals if they did business with them. That’s how they managed a very effective assault on politically disfavored industries without ever passing a law.

Joe Biden will do the same. He will start right off the bat with a series of executive orders:

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to quickly sign a series of executive orders after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, immediately forecasting that the country’s politics have shifted and that his presidency will be guided by radically different priorities.

He will rejoin the Paris climate accords, according to those close to his campaign and commitments he has made in recent months, and he will reverse President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization. He will repeal the ban on immigration from many Muslim-majority countries, and he will reinstate the program allowing “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country, according to people familiar with his plans.

These are all reversals of Trump executive orders, so they will probably pass muster with the courts.

The “dreamer” business is constitutionally flimsy because it involves the president simply refusing to enforce a statutory law, but so far the courts have inexplicably sided with the program and against all efforts to end it.

But Biden will not stop there. He said during the campaign that he would not ban fracking, and he probably will not ban it in literal sense. But he will unleash federal regulators to harass the companies engaged in it, raising the costs of the technique and making it far more difficult for oil exploration companies to make money doing it. That’s on purpose. It’s the idea.

Biden also has the power to deny oil drilling leases on federal lands. This was Barack Obama’s standard operating procedure, and Trump reversed it. Biden will likely reinstitute the bans, severely curtailing U.S. energy production and destroying thousand of jobs, also making us more dependent on foreign sources of oil – sort of like when Obama was president.

Regulatory agencies under Biden will be aggressive in pushing a left-wing interpretation of statutory law. That was how the Obama Administration tried to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for contraceptive services. They will issue documents known as “guidances” that threaten businesses and other organizations who don’t do things the way the Biden White House wants them done. That’s how they pressured retail stores to let men calling themselves “transgender women” use women’s bathrooms.

Also expect the Biden Justice Department to become aggressive in the use of investigations. When the federal government decides to investigate you, it can ruin you, simply by applying the extensive resources of the federal government and pushing you to the point where you can’t possibly keep up. The Biden Justice Department will also file federal lawsuits against disfavored companies. This has been a notorious tactic of the State of New York under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and you can bet the Biden White House will use it.

The power of the presidency is supposed to be limited, with Congress and the judiciary serving as important checks against its abuse. But in recent years, resourceful presidents have found clever ways to make unofficial use of executive power to achieve what they couldn’t achieve through legislation.

Republican control of the Senate, if that happens after the twin Georgia runoffs, will go only so far in restraining Biden’s power. He can do a lot of damage for as long as he is president. And if the uber-authoritarian Kamala Harris takes over at some point, look out.