Everything that's wrong with Biden's new 'Build Back Better' ad, which is everything

Give Joe Biden credit. It’s not easy to cram this much wrong into 30 seconds. You have to talk very fast and think very badly.

Then again, I suppose it helps when you don’t even bother to think about the real policy implications of what you’re putting in your ad. Democrats rarely do. They simply come up with as many ways as they can to make “Expand Government and Spend Like Crazy” sound like it’s going to be helpful to you.

Biden has been a Beltway Democrat since the early 1970s. He could give you this routine sleepwalking, which is pretty much what it appears he’s been doing in recent days.

But an ad from the presumptive nominee of one of America’s major parties deserves to be scrutinized more thoroughly, so let’s not allow the opportunity to go to waste. Here’s the ad. Give it the 30 seconds of your attention it admittedly doesn’t deserve, and then we’ll talk:

So there’s Joe’s case for himself and his would-be presidency. I know it’s just a series of one-liners but these are the things he chose to prioritize in his 30-second spot. Let’s examine them one-by-one:

Spend taxpayer dollars buying American products and support American jobs: That’s a guaranteed applause line, but it’s not a serious governing proposition. When the federal government spends money, it should be to perform necessary functions of government as effectively and efficiently as possible. The purpose of the federal government is not to be a massive customer for American businesses. It’s to govern. If the federal government would ever get that right, the private sector would have more than enough customers within its own ranks to buy its products.

Oh, and if you want to support American jobs, stop threatening to raise the corporate tax back to the 35 percent where Democrats kept it for decades before Trump finally lowered it to 21 percent two years ago. That corporate tax cut freed up massive amounts of private-sector capital that’s made it easier for companies to maintain their workforces while also making other investments that have facilitated growth. If Biden returns the corporate tax to its former high rate, as he constantly threatens to do, no amount of American product purchases will make up for the damage he will do.

Help small businesses. I think I can say on behalf of just about every small business owner: We neither want nor need any help from the federal government, apart from it staying out of our way. Trump already helped us by cutting our taxes and slashing regulation, which not only puts us in a better financial position but also strengthens the bigger companies we’d like to have as our customers. I’m not sure what help Biden thinks he’s going to give us, but anything we need we can find from existing resources. We just need the ability to pay for them, which we’ll have if Democrats quit messing with markets and just let them operate as they naturally would – which is to say, far more rationally than when Democrats mess with them.

By the way, yes, I got a PPP loan. If you want to call me a hypocrite for taking the government’s help and then saying small businesses don’t want government help, go ahead. But you’re being intellectually dishonest and you know it. Before the lockdowns, our company was growing and profitable. With the lockdowns, a third of our clients shut down and put us on hold. Want to help small business? Stop making our customers shut down. Then we will have no need and no desire for your money.

Purchase clean energy technologies. More of this? Make it stop. If you’re bored, do a Google search of Solyndra to find out how well the federal government has done pouring subsidies into clean energy technologies. Wind and solar energy technologies are limited in their impact because they haven’t matured to the point where they can economically channel power to the grid on a large scale. That may change, but it’s not going to be because the federal government buys an immature technology model. When the industry figures out how to harness these resources in a way that pays for itself (assuming it ever does), the demand will be off the charts.

This makes me wonder if Biden was paying any attention at all to the biggest fiascos of the Obama presidency.

Fight climate change. How? By going back to pretending we take the Kyoto Protocols or the Paris Agreement seriously? By imposing carbon taxes on industry on top of the other tax increases Biden wants to stick them with? To the extent that climate change is a real problem, the solution will come from cleaner burning technologies that will be developed by the private sector. In the meantime, we don’t need the federal government ordering changes to our lifestyles like the ones they’ve been imposing throughout 2020 because of COVID-19.

If it was up to Biden and his even further left-wing allies, we would completely quash economic growth in the name of fighting “climate change,” which would further hamper the private-sector’s efforts to come up with the cleaner-burning technologies that would actually solve the problem they claim they want to solve.

These people are insane.

Reduce dependence on China. What does that even mean? Is he talking about telling U.S. industry to stop kissing the asses of the Chinese communists in order to get access to their markets? Is he talking about getting spending under control so we don’t have to keep borrowing money from them? Is he talking about seriously countering their geopolitical aggression? Is he talking about making them pay a price for propping up North Korean and Iran?

Any or all of these would be welcome. Since there is zero chance Joe Biden will do any of them, we’re left with nothing but empty nonsense from a man who’s the master of it.

Invest in jobs and industries of tomorrow. The jobs and industries of tomorrow will grow and develop because they offer something markets want, and that is how they will be capitalized. Smart investors will put money into them and will reap a reward. There is no need for the federal government to do this, and it’s not the federal government’s job anyway.

The last thing I would want as an entrepreneur is the federal government owning a stake in my business. Ask someone at General Motors how that worked out during the Government Motors era. Tell Biden to stick to the fundamental functions of government and forget about taking federal money to “invest” in industries that are perfectly capable of rising on their own.

None of this means what Biden wants you to think it means. What it really means is: Raise taxes through the roof, confiscate as much of the private sector’s wealth as possible, then let politicians make everyone dependent on federal funding . . . thus giving them the authority to make the rules for how everyone has to do everything.

If you don’t want that – and you certainly shouldn’t – then don’t vote for the man speaking the nonsense in this ad.