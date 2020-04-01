'This is evil.' Mike Lindell hammers Acosta, CNN, after they trash him for mentioning God in his White House appearance

Last week, I told you about Mike Lindell’s decision to convert 75% of his “My Pillow” manufacturing to the production of surgical masks for Covid-19 first responders. People seemed pretty happy about it. Then, he appeared with President Trump at the White House, and urged people to pray. The left immediately went into a massive, coordinated, conniption fit.

Their condescension, hubris and contempt for people of faith were on full display. Never mind that Lindell is single-handedly doing more than any of them will ever do to help with this crisis. He dared mention the faith that’s shared by 70% of Americans, so he had to be destroyed.

Among the worst offenders were the nattering vermin at CNN, who were positively apoplectic.

Yesterday, Lindell spoke with Lou Dobbs, where he shared a sentiment that’s been gaining an awful lot of traction lately. We used to think the media was simply misguided or biased. These days, more and more people are offering a harsher view.

The word “evil” comes up a lot.

As Lindell put it:

“I’ll tell you what, I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was 10 feet from me in the Rose Garden. This is just evil, Lou. This is evil. …This president has been the best man in charge for such a time as this. It’s just those newscasters, those journalists, and we know who they are. I’m going to say, CNN, what they did to me? I’m sorry, I put on a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace on November 8, 2016 – a nation had turned its back on God – and right now we’re part of this big revival. …I’m appalled by the journalists that I see there. I used to think that, they are not really that evil. Well yes, they are.”

The media, particularly CNN, has squandered its influence, power, credibility and virtually every last shred of goodwill that it might have enjoyed. Ratings have been in steep decline, and they seem positively gleeful that a global pandemic is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans – because fear keeps people glued to their screens. Death and misery are good for business, as there own “reporters” will admit:

Just for purposes of fact-checking the president’s lie about CNN’s ratings, here’s the truth: March has been CNN’s most-watched month since September 2005, when the Gulf Coast was recovering from Hurricane Katrina. https://t.co/Mtajjn5niq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2020

So, yes, it’s clear that much of the American media is rooting against the President, the country, the health of their viewers and the very idea of God.

If that doesn’t count as “evil,” I’m not sure what does.