Examining Kamala Harris's readiness to be president . . . and coming away quite unimpressed

When presidential nominees choose their running mates, their choices are usually analyzed in the context of their political utility. Does he/she come from a pivotal state? Appeal to a certain demographic? Balance the ticket to ease the concerns of moderates? (Or radicals as the case may be?)

Would the pick conceivably tip the gender scales?

These are horrible ways to analyze a running mate pick for two reasons: First, almost no one decides how to vote on the basis of who the running mate is. People decide which presidential candidate they prefer. No one is going to have trouble choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but use Kamala Harris to break the tie.

But the second reason this is a horrible way to analyze a running mate pick is that it completely ignores a vice president’s only important job: To be ready to take over as president.

For this reason I have long considered George W. Bush’s choice of Dick Cheney in 2000 the gold standard of running mate choices. It was not a political masterstroke, which is why Karl Rove went to Bush with a list of political objections: Cheney was too old. He’d had several heart attacks. He was from a state that had only three electoral votes, and that wasn’t a battleground state. Rove was convinced Bush’s choice was of no political advantage.

Bush told Rove he was right, and that these are real problems. Then he told him, “So solve them.” Bush believed his job was to choose a running mate who would be ready at a moment’s notice to be president. Cheney had been White House chief of staff, a member of Congress and Secretary of Defense. He had served as CEO of a major corporation. If anything had happened to Bush (and thank God it didn’t), Cheney would have been ready to be a strong and effective president in an instant. His experience was extensive and his performance in every position had been outstanding.

This is the measure we need to use in assessing the choice of Kamala Harris. Her skin color does not prepare her for the presidency. Her gender does not prepare her for the presidency. Her snappy debate answers don’t prepare her for the presidency.

That comes only from experience, knowledge and skill. How does Harris rate by these measures?

Not very well. Her entire career consists of lawyer work in the public sector. She served as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 through 2011, at which point she was elected attorney general of the state of California. She served in that position until her 2016 election to the United States Senate.

As a freshman senator, Harris has neither chaired nor served as the ranking member of any Senate committee. She has earned some praise from Republican colleagues for being “hard-nosed” and “smart” and the usual kinds of things politicians say about each other. But she has no serious background on economic policy, national security or international relations.

The president is the chief executive of the executive branch of the government. Some sort of executive experience is extremely helpful in leading an institution that has more than 4 million employees. That makes a previous position like governor, or cabinet member, or corporate CEO very useful. Harris has no executive experience. I’m sure she will argue that she had staffs to manage as district attorney and attorney general, but that’s hardly the same thing as running an entire branch of government with multiple departments and thousands of agencies operating under them.

On every meaningful measure of preparation for the presidency, Harris comes up not just short, but woefully short. Her level of experience is comparable to Dan Quayle and Sarah Palin – both of whom were lambasted mercilessly by the media as inexperienced lightweights – although Quayle had done some notable work on international relations and Palin had at least some experience as a governor.

Harris doesn’t even have that.

It could be said, of course, that no one is truly prepared for the presidency. But that is no reason not to seek the best level of preparation you can find. And Joe Biden of all people should recognize the value of experience in choosing a running mate. When Barack Obama chose Biden, the rationale for Biden was his 36 years of experience as a U.S. senator. That involved no executive branch experience, and Biden’s record as a senator was hardly impressive. But at least he had been around Washington a long time and had some basis of understanding for how things work there.

Harris has nothing of the sort. If she becomes vice president, she would arguably be the least-prepared vice president ever in a position to become president at a moment’s notice. And Joe Biden is 78 years old and in obvious cognitive decline.

One final point: Someone might ask, “What about Donald Trump?” Trump obviously had a lot of experience as a business executive, but lacked every other type of experience I’ve described here as valuable. These were among the reasons he was not my choice for the 2016 nomination.

But this is a column about the person you’d choose, not to be elected president, but to potentially take over the presidency at a moment’s notice. This is why I consider Dick Cheney the gold standard. With his vast knowledge, experience and skill, Cheney could have stepped into the Oval Office in an instant and been effective in the job. No vice president in the nation’s history was better prepared.

By contrast, no vice president has ever been less prepared than Kamala Harris. She may or may not help Biden gain some votes. But if she suddenly became president, she would be so far in over her head, the situation would present a danger to the nation. And if you’re vice president under Joe Biden, that fate could come upon you at any time.

God help us.