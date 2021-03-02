Excellent: Johnson & Johnson Signs Deal With Competitor Merck to Boost Vaccine Production

I think some people will be tempted to see this as two corporations taking a momentary break from capitalism for the betterment of mankind.

Competitors cooperating! Amazing!

But it’s not really. Actually, this is exactly how capitalism works at its best, and the effect will be that the end of the pandemic will come more quickly:

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that has not been announced, said they began scouring the country for additional manufacturing capacity after they realized in the first days of the administration that Johnson & Johnson had fallen behind in vaccine production. They soon sought to broker a deal with Merck, one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, which had failed to develop its own coronavirus vaccine.

Under the arrangement, Merck will dedicate two facilities in the United States to Johnson & Johnson’s shots. One will provide “fill-finish” services, the last stage of the production process during which the vaccine substance is placed in vials and packaged for distribution. The other will make the vaccine, and has the potential to vastly increase supply, perhaps even doubling what Johnson & Johnson could make on its own, the officials said.

Both companies are being lauded for their “corporate citizenship,” as if they sacrificed their own best interests for the good of the country. In fact, this is a perfect storm that sees the best interests of both companies intersecting with the needs of the public.

Johnson & Johnson successfully produced a vaccine that meets FDA standards and has been approved for emergency use. And contrary to talk that it’s a less desirable vaccine at “only 72 percent effective,” remember that the 72 percent refers to the complete prevention of any infection. If you measure success by preventing cases severe enough to require hospitalization, it’s almost 100 percent.

And that’s absolutely good enough to end the lockdowns.

But even though Johnson & Johnson did an excellent job of product development, and has substantial production capacity, it recognized that there is demand for the vaccine that exceeds even Johnson & Johnson’s production capacity.

Enter Merck.

Merck tried and failed to develop an effective vaccine. But Merck has production capacity up the wazoo, and it is more than capable of deploying it under contract to make more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As a result, once the affected Merck plants are set up for the J&J work, we could see vaccine doses in the hundreds of millions on a monthly basis.

There is some question as to how quickly Merck can get its plants set up to fulfill the Johnson & Johnson deal. One report indicates it might take until May. I would like to have seen something a little sooner.

But once Merck is ready to roll on this, we could reach the point where 70 to 80 percent of all Americans are vaccinated in a matter of weeks. This week would be nice for that, but I can live with May.

Let’s just be clear about this one point, though: This is not an exception to capitalism. This is capitalism. Johnson & Johnson can reach a broader market. Merck can get more out of its manufacturing facilities. And the public will have access to a product it badly needs.

Everyone makes a profit and people are spared from getting sick and possibly dying. God bless the free market and God bless America.