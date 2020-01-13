Excellent news: John Kerry says Trump has destroyed what he and Obama built

Yeah, that was the idea.

And no one should be surprised that Kerry is in a snit about it. Snits are his thing. One of the most self-important people ever to infect our politics with his presence, Kerry is every bit the insecure egotist people say Trump is. The fact that someone would reverse an action he took . . . simply will not do.

And Kerry felt the need to send in an op-ed to the New York Times emoting about it:

Now the drone strike that eliminated General Suleimani has almost certainly nailed that door shut. President Trump had the right to jettison an agreement he disliked. But we’re witnessing the consequences of that heedless act in a region that is today significantly more volatile than when his administration began in 2017. Strategies have consequences — and so does the lack of a strategy.

Let’s get one straw man out of the way. General Suleimani was a sworn, unapologetic enemy of the United States, a cagey field marshal who oversaw Iran’s long strategy to extend the country’s influence through sectarian proxies in the region. He won’t be mourned or missed by anyone in the West. Occasionally, when American and Iranian interests aligned, as they did in fighting ISIS, we were the serendipitous beneficiaries of his relationships and levers, as were the Iraqis. But this was a rare exception.

That underscores the tragic irony of Mr. Trump’s decision to abrogate the nuclear agreement: It played into General Suleimani’s hard-line strategy by weakening voices for diplomacy within the Tehran regime. What Iranian diplomat would be empowered by a skeptical supreme leader to explore de-escalation with a country that broke its word on a historic agreement and then, in their words, “martyred” arguably Iran’s second most powerful figure?

Note Kerry’s need to “get the straw man out of the way.” He expects to be accused of sympathy toward the brutal sadistic terrorist, because he has a long history of sympathy toward brutal sadistic terrorists and regimes at the expense of the United States.

He’ll deny that, of course, but ever since the 1971 Winter Soldier Hearings, Kerry has been slandering U.S. troops and U.S. policies to the benefit of the world’s worst regimes. It’s what he does. And when he gets called on it, he goes into a rage of pseudo-indignation like you see here.

Missing from Kerry’s snit is any serious argument that the deal he negotiated with Iran solved any problem whatsoever. He claims that Iran was “complying” with the nuclear deal, but the deal was so riddled with loopholes and exemptions that it was almost impossible for Iran not to be complying – and meaningless that they were.

For example, one provision of the deal said that if someone thought Iran was not in compliance with a point about nuclear weapon development, Iran had 30 days to appeal that finding before anyone could even begin the process of inspections. That made it almost impossible to find out if Iran was really cheating because 30 days was a lot of time to hide things, move things or otherwise make things appear not to have been happening even though they were.

It was Kerry who negotiated favorable terms like this, often over the objections of U.S. allies who knew these were absurd provisions to include. It was said that during the negotiations, Kerry seemed more like Iran’s lawyer than a serious representative of the United States.

When you hear Kerry talk about international relations, he makes it sound like he’s one of the world’s foremost experts on the subject. He’ll often talk about the importance of getting the other side to trust you. And if he had some grand and brilliant method of doing that, it might actually be kind of impressive.

But it turns out all Kerry does to get bad actors to “trust him” is to basically just give them whatever they want. That’s how he got Iran to agree to a deal that place no real restrictions on its ability to develop nuclear weapons, contained no serious provision for inspections, and released $15 billion worth of frozen assets to Iran in the bargain.

Oh, and you’ll notice Kerry doesn’t mention that in his piece either. The Democrat/media complex are trying to “fact check” Trump’s statement that the money for the missiles Iran fired came from the nuclear deal. Money is fungible, of course, so no one can say they paid for the missiles directly with those $15 billion. But what difference does it make? Kerry even admitted at the time that Iran might use some of the money for terrorist activity and that there would be nothing he could do to stop that.

He didn’t seem particularly bothered by it either. Stopping Iran’s terrorist inclinations has never been a priority for John Kerry. He’s never believe – and still doesn’t – that America is any better than a rogue regime like this. And he and Obama shared the belief that it was stupid we still don’t have diplomatic relations with Iran just because of some silly hostage crisis 40 years ago.

Kerry actually met with Iranian officials after leaving his post as Secretary of State, and encouraged them to wait out the Trump presidency. He’s still acting as their lawyer. At the expense of American interests. Kerry never changes.

By the way, don’t forget that Iran has constantly threatened to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth, and that the nuclear weapons Iran wants would make that possible (unless, as I would expect, God stops them). Does John Kerry care about that? Not in the slightest. Kerry is one of those Americans who hates Israel and believes all the problems in the Middle East would be solved if the Jewish state would just go away.

He won’t admit that, of course, but his clear actions over the course of decades make it obvious.

Destroying anything John Kerry does is a huge policy success. It should make you happy Donald Trump is president. In fact, anything that sends John Kerry into a snit should make you happy. Because anything he hates is good.