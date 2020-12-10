For countless Americans, a video that surfaced Monday showing a Chinese academic bragging about his country’s hidden influence over the United States government might have come as a shock.

For Gordon Chang, it was simply a grim warning of what might lie ahead.

Chang, a lawyer and conservative commentator who specializes in U.S.-China relations, was a guest Monday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where the topic was the threat of China on a potential Biden presidency.

Carlson led off with a video of a disturbing appearance broadcast on Chinese television in November by Professor Di Dongsheng, an associate dean at Remnin University in Beijing.

Carlson called the video proof that Americans had been misled for years by a liberal political establishment and mainstream media that did everything in their power to convince the country of the “Russia collusion” hoax, while hiding the biggest foreign danger of all — the communist dictatorship in Beijing.

TRENDING: Expert Says China Is ‘Licking Their Chops’ at the Thought of a President Biden

Check out Carlson’s monologue here. For those already familiar with Di’s speech, the Chang segment starts about the 9:40 mark.

As Carlson noted, Di’s speech was recorded on Nov. 28 in Shanghai. (The Washington Times published excerpts here.)

In surprisingly open terms, the professor discussed his country’s relationship with “the traditional elites, political elites, the establishment” in the United States.

Does Joe Biden have what it takes to stand up to China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

That relationship had empowered the Middle Kingdom for decades in its dealing with the U.S., Di said, but was severed during the Trump years. With former Vice President Joe Biden potentially being sworn into the presidency in January, Di said, that influence could return.

“So I think at this particular time, it is of strategic and tactical value for us to show goodwill [to Biden],” Di said. “Of course, this is just from my limited perspective as a political economist.”

That “goodwill” isn’t for the sake of altruism, Di’s speech made clear: It’s to re-establish the Chinese connection to “the core circle inside America’s real power.”

On Monday night, Chang told Carlson that the Beijing leadership’s belief it can treat a potential Biden administration like a puppet could take both countries in a dangerous direction.

“This is what Chinese leaders think. And because they think that way, they’re going to push a President Biden around. They’re going to do things which are dangerous, because we’re going to have to push back,” Chang said.

RELATED: It's OK, Eric Swalwell: Anyone Can Goof and Put a Chinese Spy on Their Congressional Staff

“Under President Trump, the Chinese didn’t try this, because they were afraid of him. So, what I’m concerned about is the state of mind of China. We see this from Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, all the way down to this guy, Di Dongsheng.

“This is dangerous.”

But that’s the path charted for the United States by a Democratic Party and mainstream media that never accepted the results of the 2016 election.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, really. National security concerns about illicit Chinese influence in the Democratic Party stem back at least as far as the Clinton administration a quarter-century ago, when a fundraising scandal involving Chinese nationals and the Democratic National Committee fed a stream of headlines that would have turned into a torrent if a Republican had been in the White House.

(Since the political sympathies of the mainstream media were just as liberal then as they are today, it didn’t generate anywhere near the breathless coverage of the “collusion” hoax that plagued the first three years of the Trump presidency, but it still merited a “Chinagate” nickname of its own. For those too young, or who just don’t quite remember it, Newsmax has a nice refresher piece here.)

But, as Chang told Carlson, the situation has reached a critical point, as the Di speech in Shanghai demonstrates for any American willing to listen.

“In terms of the most important points that Di makes, that’s absolutely true, that China does have that relationship into what he calls the ‘core circle of America’s real power,’” Chang said.

“And they used that during the Obama administration, and prior administrations, and they couldn’t do it during the Trump administration.

“That much we know. And I know that they are, in anticipation, licking their chops at what’s going to happen from January 20 on.”

It’s a disturbing image, foreign leaders gleefully anticipating a weakling in Washington.

And it’s assuming the early results of the Nov. 3 election withstand challenges from Republican officials, the Trump campaign team and the Texas attorney general, among others.

Those are long shots, of course. With every passing day, the prospect of a Biden presidency gets closer and, if Chang is right, the potential grows for Chinese undue influence to resume at the heart of American political power.

It’s a consequence of the presidential election that wasn’t advertised by an American mainstream media that had debased every tenet of honest journalism in its overwhelmingly negative coverage of the Trump White House.

It was ignored by the same alleged “news” outlets that ignored the explosive Hunter Biden laptop story that allegedly proved corruption in the Biden family — including on the part of “the big guy” himself — only weeks before the actual election.

But it’s one the country might well have to live with.

The brutal reality is that no matter how much Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, or entertainers like Madonna and Stephen Colbert, or even CNN clowns like Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon want to pretend otherwise, the world is a very dangerous place.

It’s populated by implacable enemies like Iran and relentless rivals like China that are salivating at the idea of a doddering, almost certainly corrupt, figurehead president like Biden at the helm of what’s undeniably the greatest country on earth.

With his aggressive trade policies, Trump has given China every reason to understand he will not back down in a confrontation between the two. With even more aggressive military policies — the destruction of the Islamic State group, the annihilation of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — he’s put the murderous mullahs of Tehran on notice that the United States is unafraid of defeating its enemies.

A Biden presidency could go a long way toward undoing all of that.

But, as Chang put it, the real hazard is China:

“Because they are so arrogant, so belligerent, that they think they can buy any American politician, including the president of the United States,” he said.

“And therefore, as I mentioned, they are going to be tempted to do something that cannot be unwound.”

That’s a warning as clear as day. Americans need to heed it now, before it’s too late.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.