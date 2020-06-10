WHO 'experts': It might be rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID, or maybe it isn't ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Turns out it’s quite rare for people without COVID-19 symptoms to spread the virus. Then again, maybe it’s not. Don’t ask the World Health Organization. Or do! They may have an answer. They’re just not sure what it is.

WHO technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove garnered a lot of attention on Monday when she cited several studies that indicated it’s actually pretty rare for people without symptoms to spread the virus. That is exactly the opposite of what we’ve been told since this whole thing began.

Indeed, the prospect of asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus was the exact reason we were told we had to lock everyone inside for months and shut down businesses. You just didn’t know who might spread the virus because, we were told, you could carry it (and spread it) for 14 days before you showed symptoms.

Thus, everyone you met was a potential carrier and the only way to be safe was to #StayHome.

That’s why Van Kerkhove’s statement was such a bombshell. It undercut the entire rationale for the worldwide lockdown that decimated the global economy and delivered all the side-effects you’d expect when you make everyone stay home for months on end.

TRENDING: McConnell rips defunding police: You want a criminal arrested 'before we work through his feelings'

Is anyone surprised we got pushback . . . and quickly? Always good to have clarity from those experts we all need to be listening to:

The clarification suggests that, six months into the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations agency and researchers lack clarity on what is a central riddle in how the respiratory disease circulates. Estimates suggest at least 6%—and as much as 41%—of people who contract the disease don’t have symptoms, said WHO Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove. There is no medical consensus on how many of those individuals then infect somebody else.

“That’s a big open question and that remains an open question,” she told reporters. “It’s a new disease. We’re learning a lot about it.”

Her statement followed criticism from public-health researchers of her remarks Monday, when she said, “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”

Do you have any idea what the WHO is saying? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

On Tuesday, she said she had been unclear, while saying her earlier assertion was based on privately-conveyed data from governments she didn’t identify, as well as “two or three studies.”

Actually she was quite clear in her initial remarks. They didn’t become a muddle until Tuesday, when she was apparently rushed to the podium for a “clarification” that didn’t clarify anything.

I don’t know what Van Kerkove might have seen between Monday and Tuesday to change her view, but I have a theory: She didn’t see anything new, at least in terms of new research. What I suspect she saw was an e-mail or a memo from one of her superiors, demanding to know why she was undercutting the rationale for the lockdown.

The reason we did all this was that, we were told, the “experts” had declared it necessary. We had to put more than 10 million people out of work. We had to cancel every conceivable event. We had to cancel the rest of the school year. We had to cancel all sports.

We had to do all this because the “experts” assured us asymptomatic people were running around carrying the virus, and could spread it to others even if they weren’t showing symptoms.

RELATED: U.S. cutting all ties with the WHO

If not for this assertion by the “experts,” we would have just told sick people to quarantine themselves – you know, quarantines are typically for the sick and not for the healthy – and the rest of us could have just gone about our lives. But no. The experts said everyone had to quarantine.

If the “experts” were wrong, then we have two very large problems. The first is that those who directed us to shut everything down have lost their rationale for having done so. The second is that, after being told for months to stop asking questions and just do what we were told by the people with letters after their names, it turns out those questions some of us were asking were pretty legitimate.

I wrote back in April that it was dangerous to take every word out of Anthony Fauci’s mouth as gospel, not because I had anything against Fauci personally or professionally, but because he’s human and he could be wrong. Following Fauci’s advice did a lot of damage to a lot of people’s lives. He may have had strong beliefs about what was necessary to stop the spread of the virus, but governmental leaders also should have taken into account the societal costs of doing what he wanted done.

They didn’t. They just did what they were told by the “experts,” and so did the rest of us. You see the results.

If it now turns out the “experts” were wrong about one of the most important rationales they offered for all this? Hoo boy.