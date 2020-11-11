Some 'Experts' Are Trying Pretty Hard to Dampen Vaccine Enthusiasm; Don't Listen to Them

I suppose this always happens when good news emerges, especially when we’ve had so little of it for just about an entire year.

We told you yesterday what an astonishing breakthrough the Pfizer vaccine appears to be. With a 90 percent effectiveness rate, it’s on par with the vaccine that basically wiped out measles, and it’s far more effective than your average flu shot.

After so many months of being told “we’re not out of the woods” and that it’s an emergency and a crisis and life can’t be what we want it to be, people are ready for a reason to hope this will all be over soon.

But you know the “experts” and the scolds and the official authorities. They want to manage your expectations. And they’ve already started wagging their fingers and telling you not to get too excited:

But, despite the advancements, Watkins says it will still be some time before life can return to normal. “It will be several months, at least,” he says. “There are lots of hurdles still.”

Schaffner agrees. “There are many challenges in the implementation of both these therapies and the vaccines, and we’re going to have to deal with those,” he says. “We shouldn’t get overly excited.”

“These developments don’t mean that today we don’t need to do what we were doing yesterday,” Adalja says. “Although we have these new things coming, they’re not here yet.”

Overall, doctors urge people to be patient, continue to practice known methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and know that things may get worse before they get better. “We are going to have a bad next few months,” Watkins says.

“There are no magic wands or bullets here,” Schaffner says. “COVID-19 is not going away.”

Reject all of this.

I am not saying we should have unrealistic expectations about how quickly the nation can be vaccinated on a grand scale. Clearly that will take several months. Nor am I saying we should stop being careful or pretend there is no longer any risk of infecting others.

What I am saying is that we should get our hopes up. 100 percent. We should expect COVID-19 to go away. We should insist that COVID-19 go away. And we should demand that life return to normal.

We should also not take it as gospel truth that “we are going to have a bad next few months.” What’s the point of doing all the things they’re telling us to do if that’s inevitable? Just because things could get worse doesn’t mean they have to. And just because there could be speed bumps along the way to mass vaccination doesn’t mean we shouldn’t hope for a smoother road.

What Pfizer has apparently accomplished here is nothing short of mindblowing. To develop a vaccine in less than a year – that’s 90 percent effective – against a disease we didn’t even know about a year ago . . . is completely unprecedented. Why should we not get excited? Why should we not get our hopes up? Why should we not demand at this point that everyone from the drug-makers to the government to the doctors to the distribution teams get this done as quickly and efficiently as possible?

The same people who have been happy to close our businesses and lock us up in our homes for months can certainly channel that enthusiasm into getting this done.

You’re damn right we’re getting our hopes up. This needs to end. Get that vaccine approved, get it in mass production, figure out the storage and distribution challenges and get people vaccinated. Quit telling us not to get our hopes up. We’ve had enough of that. You do your jobs, better than you think you can do them.

Experts schmexperts.

It’s time to embrace hope and not let go of it until we’ve finally put this nightmare in the rear view mirror forever. Anyone who tells you to accept less is not your friend.