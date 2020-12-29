Fabulous: House Democrats Take Trump At His Word, Pass Bill to Boost Individual COVID Checks to $2,000

We knew from the start that Donald Trump would be a bull-in-a-china-shop type of president. It didn’t really bother us because we regarded most of the china as problematic and deserving of being broken.

But remember: The bull neither knows nor cares about the relative merits of the china. He just breaks it because it’s there, and because he can.

A president who stays aloof from the process of legislative sausage-making, only to swoop in at the last minute and undercut his own party and his own negotiators, tends to break the good china along with the bad. That’s basically what Trump did when he suddenly responded to the already-negotiated COVID relief bill be demanding, out of the blue, that the $600 checks be increased to $2,000.

Trump’s own Treasury Secretary had worked out the $600 figure. Both parties in Congress had signed off. We never liked the deal from the beginning, and there were many things wrong with it. But Trump, who had largely stayed on the sidelines throughout the process – when he could have been objecting to everything from the size of the checks to the money spent on Pakistani gender studies – suddenly had a problem with everything.

Now the checks needed to be more than three times the proposed size? Now there was a problem with the pork and the foreign aid? Now there was a problem with industry-specific bailouts? He might have said so weeks earlier.

But no, he let his criticisms creep out little by little – after the deal was done – and he led with the that was sure to a) generate the most headlines; and b) delight Democrats, who saw an opportunity and took it:

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. The bill received the needed two-thirds majority of the members voting to pass in the House.

But it faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where two-thirds majority is also needed in order for the bill to head to President Trump’s desk. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor on the larger checks. Mr. Trump last week urged Congress to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, threatening not to sign the COVID-19 relief economic relief package that gave Americans $600 checks. But on Sunday night, the president gave in and signed the legislation.

Trump’s position seems to be this: He wants to get rid of all the pork and use the savings to boost the size of the checks to individuals. I’m not sure the math adds up to do that, but that’s what he wants. What Democrats propose, of course, is not that. They want to boost the check size while keeping all the pork, and they can now run around and say it’s what the president wants (as if that was ever important to them before).

Senate Republicans are in an impossible position here. The Democrats’ proposal, which appears to all the world to be Trump’s proposal even though it isn’t exactly, is terrible economic policy. We don’t need to add yet another $350 billion to the fiscal year deficit by making these payments so much larger. We don’t need to send $2,000 per household to everyone in the country, especially since many of them still have their jobs and have suffered no loss of income.

And we certainly don’t need to throw money around in response to a “crisis” that isn’t a crisis. We’ve seen 12 million jobs come back since the start of the third quarter. We’re probably going to see 7 or 8 percent GDP growth in the fourth quarter. The only crisis is politician-imposed, and the only solution is open things back up while accelerating vaccinations.

But now you’ve got people (including Georgia voters) salivating at the thought of $2,000 checks, and ready to be influenced by the fact that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler might not let them have the money, whereas Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock surely would.

Elections should not be decided on the basis of which politician is willing to send you money you don’t need and didn’t earn. But it’s the president of the United States who muddied the waters by claiming that this should happen, and it’s the Democrats who opportunistically became the champions of this garbage idea.

Trump should have made his priorities known during the bill negotiations. If he wanted to veto the entire bill while saying the country doesn’t need it and the resulting debt is unacceptable, that would at least be a defensible policy position.

But this? It helps no one but Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Donald Trump has already helped them more than enough.