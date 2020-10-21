Facebook to Babylon Bee: We're Restricting Your Monetization Because Of Your Violations

You do know what the Babylon Bee is, right? It’s a Christian satire site, and it’s hilarious. It pokes fun at everything from church culture to American policies and just about all things in between. It’s in the same vein as the Onion, but funnier. We are big fans.

Apparently the powers-that-be at Facebook don’t feel the same way. They’ve started pulling posts that are obvious satire on the basis that they are somehow unsafe, and now they’ve gone even further, as Babylon Bee editor in chief Kyle Mann explains:

Facebook seems to have deleted @TheBabylonBee‘s post saying Senator Hirono wanted to weigh ACB against a duck for “violating our Community Standards.” We requested a review but they haven’t gotten back to us. pic.twitter.com/GWW5c4veCV — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) October 17, 2020

Facebook is also penalizing us by restricting monetization with ominous warnings of further penalties for future violations. pic.twitter.com/YTJpsEGMnC — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) October 17, 2020

This is a serious enough threat to the Babylon Bee that the Bee has decided to “become reader-supported,” which we guess means upping the amount of content that will live behind a paywall, while flat-out asking for donations.

A site like this depends on its ability to attract traffic via social media platforms. When Facebook, Twitter and others start deleting their posts claiming they “violate community standards” (whatever that means), they can arbitrarily kill the site’s financial viability.

And they twist the knife even further by limiting their monetization.

All this, apparently, over a joke that riffs off an old Monty Python gag about the weight of a duck. What could possibly make that a violation of anything is hard to comprehend, but that’s part of the problem. Facebook’s “community standards” are whatever someone at Facebook decides they are in a given moment. The same exact gag at a site better liked by the Facebook official making the decision could skate by and no one would ever notice.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the Bee has been attacked by liberal media. It came in for some serious pounding by CNN, and the humorless gnomes at Snopes actually went so far as to “fact-check” the Bee’s satire.

Yes, you heard that right. They fact-checked satire.

The only problem we can see the Bee causing is that people love to read it, and it’s very effective at skewering many aspects of American society – especially the secular, cultural and political left. That apparently will not do for the overlords at Facebook, and now the Bee faces an existential challenge.

We’re all for you sending the Bee some cash if you want, but more to the point, Big Tech needs to stop putting its thumb on the scales to favor one side over the other, especially in such a ham-handed manner. A joke is a joke. If your side can’t take it, maybe you need to work on that. After all the hulabaloo about the censoring of the New York Post, does Big Tech really need more of this kind of attention?

Or haven’t they learned their lesson yet?