Family of federal judge who was assigned to Epstein-related case shot in home, one dead

Published July 20, 2020 at 9:00am
Last night, the home of Judge Esther Salas was attacked by what the FBI is describing as a lone gunman.  Her husband, Mark Anderl, was shot and injured.  Her son, Daniel Anderl, was shot and killed.  Just five days ago, Salas was assigned to a lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors.  They were suing the bank, at least in part, due to its connections to “high risk” customers – including Jeffrey Epstein.

If you think that sounds suspicious – beyond the obvious horror of the attack itself – you’re not alone.  The internet exploded with conspiracy theories, especially when it was learned that the attacker was allegedly dressed as a FedEx delivery man. It sounds an awful lot like the kind of hit you’d see in a Three Days of the Condor-esque thriller.

Is there any evidence this was directly related to the Epstein case, or the recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell? No, there is not. Obviously, this isn’t the only case Salas was handling and, like most judges, she’s received threats in the past. However, no one can deny that the pile of Epstein-related “coincidences” is now tall enough to tower over most Manhattan skyscrapers.

The cameras failed, the guards fell asleep and were supposedly faking the logs, Epstein was taken off suicide watch, the post-suicide autopsy results are dubious at best, Maxwell has video of politicians with underage sex slaves, her location was apparently known for a year before she was arrested, she’s being moved from cell to cell to avoid assassins and now the family of a federal judge connected to an Epstein case just happens to be attacked?

Yes, it could be a co-inky-dink. . . But given the high profile and powerful nature of the people Epstein was supposedly blackmailing, that line is becoming harder and harder – dare I say impossible – to believe.

If you’re having a hard time swallowing the official line, relax. You’re not some sort of conspiracy crackpot. At this point, you should only question your sanity if you’re not asking these questions.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







