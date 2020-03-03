If this doesn’t put him over the top, I can’t imagine what will. Nothing stirs the passions of men and beasts like the thought of Beto O’Rourke going from door to door relieving Americans of their firearms.

When you see this man standing at your door, you know it’s in your best interests to do whatever he says:

Second Amendment, you have met your manly match.

I’m not sure what Biden thinks a Beto endorsement is worth, but he’s apparently willing to make some serious promises in order to get it:

TRENDING: Fantastic news: If Biden is elected, he’ll put Beto in charge of confiscating your guns

“Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden,” O’Rourke announced to applause at the rally’s conclusion.

O’Rourke called President Trump an “existential threat” to “free and fair elections,” and urged rallygoers to view Biden as the “antithesis of Donald Trump,” someone who is “decent, kind, caring, and empathetic.”

Biden, taking the microphone after O’Rourke spoke, then announced, “I want to make something clear — I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’re seeing of this guy — you’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me, you’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you, we need you badly.”

This could be a great Trump campaign ad: “Defeat Biden or you will not have seen the last of Beto O’Rourke.” It could be good for 50 to 100 electoral votes.

Don't you just love Beto? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

Clearly what’s going on here is that Team Biden is trying to convince Democrat primary voters the whole “team of rivals” is now falling into line behind Sleepy Joe, and that it’s futile to resist the tide and continue backing Bernie.

Bloomberg and Fauxcahontas are still holding out, but everyone else seems to be getting on board.

If you’ll recall, it’s the sort of thing some of us thought the GOP should do in 2016 to stop Donald Trump – and yes I was one of them. The idea was that either all the non-Trump candidates should decide which one among them had the best chance to consolidate the non-Trump voters, and then everyone else should get out and back that guy. My preference was Ted Cruz, although I would have been cringingly OK with Marco Rubio. John Kasich, no thank you.

At any rate, it never happened, and I don’t think it would have worked anyway because when people did drop out, a significant portion of their support went to Trump and not to the others. And Trump has turned out to be a much better president than I and some others thought he would, so . . . never mind!

Is the situation here similar? In some ways it is, but not entirely.

RELATED: Beto finito. O'Rourke leaves destructive legacy of damaging his own party

The Democrats who fear Bernie will get wiped out have more basis for thinking so than Trump-fearful Republicans did in 2016. Bernie will be running against an incumbent president with a strong economy and a rising approval rating. Trump was running against one of the worst candidates in the history of politics, and one of the worst (and least appealing) human beings in the history of the planet.

Bernie would be telling the electorate to ditch a market economy that’s working well and embrace the system that’s destroyed Venezuela. No one outside the most committed of left-wing activists is going to want to do that.

And Biden, as a former vice president, is a more plausible alternative to go up against Trump than Cruz or Rubio would have been to go against Hillary in 2016.

And yet, Biden is in many ways a disaster in his own right. A serial liar who has a tendency to insult people on the stop, say creepy things and make completely bizarre statements – he often sounds like he has no idea what he’s talking about or what’s going on. And he offers little rationale for his candidacy apart from “I can beat Trump,” which still sounds like a pretty hollow claim for a guy who just won the first primary of his life on Saturday at the age of 76.

I also question whether Democratic primary voters are going to be responsive to being told, essentially, “Look, all the big people are for Joe. Now fall in line and be for Joe too!”

The Democrats who want Bernie are looking for a complete revolution. I don’t think they’re going to be placated by the idea that Beto will be in charge of gun control, or that Boot Edge Edge won’t have to go to work at the hardware store. They want to blow up the whole thing, and Bernie’s the guy who’s willing to do it.

We’ll see if any of this makes a difference as people start going to the polls in 14 states today. Donald Trump’s Twitter feed might be awfully entertaining today.