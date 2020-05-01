FARGIN WAR: Michigan Legislature sues Whitmer for extending emergency orders without authorization

She’ll insist she doesn’t want us to live dangerously.

But there’s also an imperative to govern legally, which doesn’t mean governors can just issue whatever orders they want without legislative authorization. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature have been on a collision course for weeks over the limits of Whitmer’s authority, and it came to a head yesterday.

To get you caught up, Michigan law says a governor can declare a state of emergency on his or her own – without legislative approval – for up to 28 days. That makes sense because, in the event of a true emergency, there isn’t always time to gather the legislature for a vote. But the 28-day limit is to ensure that, if the order proves legitimate, it gets legislative backing before it goes any further. There is certainly time within a 28-day period to gather the legislature for a vote, so beyond that point there’s no justification for emergency declarations made solely on the governor’s say-so.

Whitmer issued the first order in March, and a week into April she asked the legislature for a 70-day extension. They said no to that, but gave her a 23-day extension that would expire at the end of April barring a further legislative vote to extend it.

April ended yesterday, and given Whitmer’s erratic and at times bizarre use of her powers, the legislature denied her request for another extension. But that’s not all. The office of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was trying to work out a deal with Whitmer, and offered via e-mail a 15-day extension in exchange for Whitmer’s agreement that any further stay-at-home orders would only be issued in cooperation with the legislature.

Whitmer’s response to that was to forward Shirkey’s e-mail to the media, along with her declaration that she would not negotiate the terms of further emergency declarations. Once he became aware of this, Shirkey stated that Whitmer had just extended a big middle finger to the legislature, and Whitmer turned around and declared a 28-day extension of the emergency declaration without the necessary legislative approval – thus prompting the legislature to prepare an unprecedented lawsuit against the executive branch.

And all this happened as another round of protesters, some of them armed, descended on the Capitol.

This is getting ugly:

The Michigan Legislature on Thursday authorized a historic lawsuit over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s powers to combat COVID-19 as the governor raced to issue orders to extend the state of emergency until May 28. Whitmer’s extension came after Republicans in the House and Senate said they would not extend her declared state of emergency, which they believe expired at the end of Thursday.

In the eyes of GOP leadership, that means the executive orders she issued, including the stay-at-home order presumed to extend through May 15, also expired, said Gideon D’Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering. Whitmer, in turn, rushed to issue new or adjusted executive orders late Thursday, including one that will keep casinos, restaurants, bars and theaters closed through May 28, barring a successful legal challenge.

Note the language used by the Detroit News reporter, which I put in bold above. What’s with the “they believe” qualifier about the expiration of the order? It did expire. There’s no “they believe” about it. The only question is whether Whitmer has the authority to declare another extension.

As of now, because she controls the executive branch, the extension is in effect and is being enforced as such. Ultimately the Michigan Supreme Court will have the final word on whether Whitmer can keep issuing these orders without legislature’s backing.

It’s hard to see the legal argument for Whitmer’s actions, though. If she has the power to just issue orders whenever she wants to, and for however long she wants to, why did she seek the legislature’s backing in April? Why did she ask for 70 days and then proceed with the 23 days she was given?

Either you need the legislature’s approval or you don’t. If you need it, then don’t proceed without it. If you don’t need it, then it makes no sense to ask for it in the first place.

Whitmer claims two laws – one from 1945 and one from 1976 – give her the authority to take these actions on her own. But those laws do not sideline the legislature indefinitely, and every action of the legislature in this matter has been very specific about how long Whitmer could exercise these powers.

As of now, we in Michigan are under orders to shelter in place apart from specific exceptions the governor deems acceptable. She lifted some of the most absurd restrictions, such as prohibiting the purchase of gardening products or the use of motor boats, or hiring a lawn service to work on your landscaping. These were the orders that earned her the most derision of the past few weeks and she quickly dispensed with them.

But because of her orders, we’ve still got close to 1 million people unemployed, the unemployment insurance system is pushed to the brink, and many businesses that have resolved to press on are struggling to survive.

I’m not saying there’s no case to be made for continuing these orders, but given the price they’re exacting on people, it’s more than appropriate to give the people’s representatives a say in what’s going on. The Republican legislature tried to work with Whitmer, and the response was a big middle finger and a declaration that she can do whatever she wants without them.

It’s hard to see how the courts could possibly find in her favor, but one never knows how the legal system will work these days.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are considerably down in Michigan, and we’ve clearly achieved the initial stated goal of flattening the curve. It makes sense now to start opening things up and move to common-sense safety measures that allow people to pursue their livelihoods. Every day the lockdown continues, jobs are lost that may never come back, and people remain holed up inside without the benefit of basic movement we consider fundamental to human liberty.

That is no small matter, and it’s certainly not something one person should have the authority to impose on the rest of us with no check. Hopefully the courts will see it that way.

