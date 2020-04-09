Fauci: About those 100,000 deaths, it looks like it may be more like 60,000

Not to minimize the importance of 60,000 lives. If that’s what it turns out to be it will still be a national disaster (which of course will be part of a global one).

But let’s also not minimize the importance of 40,000 lives saved if it comes to that. I realize I’ve been outspoken about the need to move to different strategies on this, but I’m glad to see that the exceedingly radical countermeasures we’ve been employing over the past several weeks appear to be working:

One of President Donald Trump’s top medical advisers slashed projections for U.S. coronavirus deaths on Thursday, saying that only about 60,000 people may die — almost half as many as the White House estimated a week ago.

The falling projection, the result of aggressive social distancing behaviors Americans adopted to curb the spread of the virus, may accelerate Trump’s effort to develop a plan to urge Americans to leave their homes and return to work next month.

“The real data are telling us it is highly likely we are having a definite positive effect by the mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation,” Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC in an interview.

TRENDING: Austria: Enough of this, we’re reopening next week

Now of course, there are two sides to this coin. On the one hand, if the carnage isn’t as bad as we first thought, you might think that’s a reason we can start to get back to normal more quickly. Fauci is worried about people seeing it that way: “I believe we are going to see a downturn in that, and it looks more like the 60,000, than the 100,000 to 200,000. But having said that, we better be careful that we don’t say: ‘OK, we’re doing so well we could pull back.'”

In other words, Fauci’s argument is going to be that because of the quarantines and the distancing, the death numbers are going down, thus we need to keep the quarantines going.

I’ll stick with my position that we will soon – and by soon I mean in a few weeks – need to start following Austria’s lead and gradually open up lower-risk societal activities. By now I think people are sufficiently aware of the risks that they’re not just going back to reckless physical contact even if they’re back in their offices, factories or restaurants.

Fauci also said on Tuesday that he expects schools will be able to open as normal in the fall, which is probably a combination of the numbers moving in the right direction and growing confidence that either a vaccine or effective medicines will be better established by that time.

Do you think the death total will be less than first thought? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

We’re still in the middle of the s***show, but the encouraging indications we’re starting to get are welcome and obviously needed. Let’s remember, though, that Fauci is not an oracle. We’re not going to have 60,000 deaths or any other particular number just because he says so. We’ll have whatever happens.

The media’s treatment of him reminds me of the way they used to react to whatever Alan Greenspan said when he was chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. You’d have thought Greenspan’s every word was like Moses coming down from Mount Sinai, even if it was a prediction about future events that Greenspan couldn’t possibly know. Fauci is afforded the same veneer of omniscience.

He is looking at the numbers the same as we are, and he’s adding his lifetime of knowledge about infectious diseases to his analysis. I’m glad it’s becoming more hopeful and I certainly pray it comes going in that direction.

Those 40,000 people who might have died, and now might not die, could do a lot to help bring our country back from this disaster. Not to mention the fact that they simply get to live, which has tremendous value all its own.