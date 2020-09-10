Fauci: Contrary to Bob Woodward's book, Trump said nothing about the virus his task force wasn't telling him

I actually don’t think anyone’s lying here. I suspect it’s the kind of situation in which everyone is interpreting what they hear through the filter of their own biases.

Does it really make sense to think Trump would have told Bob Woodward, on the record, that he intentionally downplayed the seriousness of the virus? Trump is sometimes careless with his words, but he’s highly distrustful of journalists and plays it very close to the vest when talking to them. I realize how manipulative Woodward can be, but it seems inconceivable that Trump would have said what Woodward claims he said – and meant it in the way Woodward wants him to have meant it.

That’s especially true when you consider that Anthony Fauci, of all people, backs Trump up on this:

During an interview with Fox News’s John Roberts, Fauci said Trump’s public press conferences in the early spring mostly echoed what members of the White House coronavirus task force were telling him in private.

“I didn’t see any discrepancies between what he told us and what we told him and what he ultimately came out publicly and said,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Candace Owens schools Cardi B, and Joe Biden is a casualty

“He really didn’t say anything different than we discussed when we were with him,” Fauci said.

I can envision Trump telling Woodward he tried to be careful about how bad he made the situation sound because he didn’t want people to panic. I don’t think Trump would have meant to imply he misled people, only that he didn’t want to freak people out if it wasn’t necessary.

I can also envision Woodward doing what most mainstream journalists do, which is to spin that in the most nefarious way to reflect on Trump. It’s easy to look back on it now and say Trump should have told us a massive disaster was looming.

But Fauci is right. It’s not only Trump who wasn’t saying that. Fauci wasn’t saying it. Deborah Birx wasn’t saying it. If any of them saw the potential for what ultimately happened, you’d think they’d have been waving their hands and screaming to be heard at the press conference.

Do you believe Bob Woodward? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (1 Votes) 93% (13 Votes)

Contrary to the speculation that Fauci wanted to say these things, but that Trump somehow “muzzled” him, Fauci has never said anything to contradict that – in the spring – Trump was telling the public what the task force was telling him.

So here, once again, we’re dealing with another story about a journalist claiming Trump said something that no one else had heard Trump say, while others who were behind the scenes during the events in question back up the president. Can you ever remember a time when we spent more of our mental energy debating things that were supposedly said, but that no one actually heard?

Mature nations who understand how to engage in intelligent discourse don’t waste their time on such nonsense. Yet here we are.