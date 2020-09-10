SECTIONS
Fauci: Contrary to Bob Woodward's book, Trump said nothing about the virus his task force wasn't telling him

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published September 10, 2020 at 2:00am
I actually don’t think anyone’s lying here. I suspect it’s the kind of situation in which everyone is interpreting what they hear through the filter of their own biases.

Does it really make sense to think Trump would have told Bob Woodward, on the record, that he intentionally downplayed the seriousness of the virus? Trump is sometimes careless with his words, but he’s highly distrustful of journalists and plays it very close to the vest when talking to them. I realize how manipulative Woodward can be, but it seems inconceivable that Trump would have said what Woodward claims he said – and meant it in the way Woodward wants him to have meant it.

That’s especially true when you consider that Anthony Fauci, of all people, backs Trump up on this:

During an interview with Fox News’s John Roberts, Fauci said Trump’s public press conferences in the early spring mostly echoed what members of the White House coronavirus task force were telling him in private.

“I didn’t see any discrepancies between what he told us and what we told him and what he ultimately came out publicly and said,” Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

“He really didn’t say anything different than we discussed when we were with him,” Fauci said.

I can envision Trump telling Woodward he tried to be careful about how bad he made the situation sound because he didn’t want people to panic. I don’t think Trump would have meant to imply he misled people, only that he didn’t want to freak people out if it wasn’t necessary.

I can also envision Woodward doing what most mainstream journalists do, which is to spin that in the most nefarious way to reflect on Trump. It’s easy to look back on it now and say Trump should have told us a massive disaster was looming.

But Fauci is right. It’s not only Trump who wasn’t saying that. Fauci wasn’t saying it. Deborah Birx wasn’t saying it. If any of them saw the potential for what ultimately happened, you’d think they’d have been waving their hands and screaming to be heard at the press conference.

Do you believe Bob Woodward?

Contrary to the speculation that Fauci wanted to say these things, but that Trump somehow “muzzled” him, Fauci has never said anything to contradict that – in the spring – Trump was telling the public what the task force was telling him.

So here, once again, we’re dealing with another story about a journalist claiming Trump said something that no one else had heard Trump say, while others who were behind the scenes during the events in question back up the president. Can you ever remember a time when we spent more of our mental energy debating things that were supposedly said, but that no one actually heard?

Mature nations who understand how to engage in intelligent discourse don’t waste their time on such nonsense. Yet here we are.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







