Fauci: If a vaccine shows massive success early in clinical trials, we could just call it good and release it

This makes sense to me, but I wonder if it’s going to raise the hackles of those who are freaking out about the possibility of a vaccine being “rushed” to market for supposed political reasons.

Remember: When politicians do something because they want to please the public, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing to do. The virus is not rampaging its way across the land as brutally as it was a few months back, but it’s still killing people – and it’s still wreaking havoc with the economy – so it would certainly serve the public interest to put a stop to that as soon as possible.

If a vaccine is absolutely raking in clinical trials, and only the biggest dork of a statistician could possibly question its effectiveness, why go through the remaining motions when people need it and you can get production and distribution started?

I’m a little surprised to see Fauci acknowledge that this is a reasonable question, but acknowledge it he has:

Clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine can be legitimately cut short and could allow a vaccine to become available more quickly than previously expected, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. Fauci says early indication of overwhelming success – or failure – of a vaccine candidate would be grounds for ending the trials early.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is confident the experts making that call would not be swayed by political pressure as Election Day approaches.

He has to be thinking about a scenario in which just about every volunteer is seeing marked improvement upon receiving the vaccine, and basically no one is experiencing side effects beyond what’s normal and easily manageable. You might compare it to a boxing match that ends in a TKO because – although there are supposed to be eight rounds to go and no one’s been knocked to the canvass yet – it’s clear how the match is going and it’s pointless to make the poor guy who’s going to lose keep taking the beating.

If the prospective vaccine is showing that kind of effectiveness in the trials, I think most people would agree (I certainly would) it makes sense to wrap it up and get it ready for public distribution.

I would be interested to know if there’s precedent for this. Knowing the way the FDA is, I’d be surprised if they had ever allowed a drug to go to market without completing every established step of the clinical trial process. Of course, there hasn’t been a situation of this much urgency in 100 years, so you can only cling to your process so much when people are dying and you’re just being an obstructionist.

I realize some people have an intrinsic skepticism about vaccines, and will be convinced no matter what happens that the first vaccine was “rushed to market” and is destined to prove unsafe. And these are the same people who will blame “political pressure” for the vaccine’s early release, especially if it comes out before the election.

I hope it does come out before the election, but not because of the election. I hope it comes out that soon because, quite simply, the sooner the better. The election is in two months. If the vaccine comes out on October 15 instead of November 15 (just to pick two random dates out of the air), that means an extra month for people to either be cured or to be vaccinated so they never get it.

And that’s an extra month for companies to open back up and life to get back to normal. I would want that no matter how it affected political outcomes.

My family and I are planning a trip to England in April to see a Genesis show. All four of us have been psyched about this trip since we first booked it in March. Originally it was supposed to happen in November, but COVID postponed it.

Not only have none of us ever been to England before, but I’ve never even been overseas in my 53 years on this planet. I’ve got my passport ready, we’ve got the concert tickets all purchased. We can’t wait. I think we’re even going to try and ferry over to France one day of the trip.

If it’s OK with everyone, I would like this not to be delayed again. We’re excited and the guys in Genesis aren’t getting any younger. The sooner a vaccine that actually works is on the market, the more likely it is that all this works out. I’m sure many other people have their own scenarios.

So you’re damn right I want a vaccine to come out before the election, and it has nothing to do with the election. It has to do with people being able to live their lives.