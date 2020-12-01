Fauci: We Will Probably See Full Stadiums in 2021, But Maybe Not Until September

Remember, Fauci is not an oracle. His pronouncements do not come from on high. Just because he says something will go a certain way doesn’t necessarily mean it will.

But Fauci’s statements on matters like this are worth noting because a) he is considered by decision-makers (particularly those in the incoming Biden Administration) to be authoritative; and b) he tends to err on the side of caution.

So when he tells us that even he can foresee games played in packed stadiums in 2021, that’s not to be dismissed as irrelevant. Of course, Fauci being Fauci, he’s exceedingly cautious about what part of the year we might expect this:

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the leading immunologist in the country. In a phone interview Monday with Yahoo Sports, Fauci said “unrestricted capacities at sports stadiums will be among ‘the last thing[s] that you’re gonna see’ as the United States pushes toward the end of the pandemic in 2021.” But it will happen.

“We’re gonna be vaccinating the highest-priority people [from] the end of December through January, February, March,” Fauci said. “By the time you get to the general public, the people who’ll be going to the basketball games, who don’t have any underlying conditions, that’s gonna be starting the end of April, May, June. So it probably will be well into the end of the summer before you can really feel comfortable [with full sports stadiums] – if a lot of people get vaccinated. I don’t think we’re going to be that normal in July. I think it probably would be by the end of the summer.”

Yahoo Sports asked Fauci about fans in the stands for the 2021 NFL season beginning in September, to which he said, “Oh, that’s possible. I think that’s possible.”

Let’s game this out as it applies to different sports. The NBA plans to start its season in December, but has not released the full season schedule yet. Assuming the regular season ends in late April as it normally would – with the playoffs running through early June – then you’re going to get to the postseason just about the time the general public is getting access to the vaccine.

We’re probably looking at the sort of sparse, socially distanced crowd we’re seeing in the NFL right now in states with Republican governors. (States with Democrat governors are generally still allowing no spectators at all.)

Baseball will be an interesting test. The National League Championship Series and World Series were played before crowds of a little over 10,000, and there were no reports of COVID outbreaks. If the highest-risk people are already vaccinated by April, it’s hard to imagine a reason you could not allow at least some fans at games in April and May.

Fauci’s timeline assumes a very slow rollout of the vaccine. It also assumes people are still willing to accept restrictions aimed at zero spread, which may not be the case at all when so much of the population has been vaccinated. At what point do you stop viewing COVID as a threat that must be avoided at all costs, even when you’re no longer lacking a vaccine like you were when this thing started?

Major League Baseball is unlikely to risk criticism by getting out in front of “public health experts,” but we’re probably going to see a gradual growth in the size of fans permitted. Hopefully by the time we get to the September stretch run and the postseason, we’ve got packed stadiums again.

And the NFL might indeed be able to return to a normal season with packed stadiums right from the get-go.

(I didn’t mention the NHL because I hardly remember that it exists most of the time. And no one goes to watch soccer anyway, right?)

Personally I believe we should return to full stadiums as soon as the vaccine is approved, even recognizing that it won’t be distributed to the full population right away. The mere fact that you can vaccinate the highest-risk people completely changes the game, and takes away most of the argument for prohibiting large gatherings for the sake of protecting the old and those with underlying conditions. Let them get vaccinated and let the rest of us, who are exceedingly likely to recover from the virus, live our lives.

That’s what I think. I doubt the Biden Administration or most governors are going to go along with what I think. But if Fauci’s idea for how this could go next year is close to reality, at least we have some things to look forward to in 2021.