Fauxcahontas: I'll forgive $2.1 trillion in student loan debt on my first day as president (without Congress)

Since she’s planning to give everyone free health care and that will cost at least $10 trillion, who needs to collect $2.1 trillion that’s already owed to the federal government?

Not her.

Then again, she’s hardly unique among Democratic contenders in wanting to pander to in-hoc student loan repayers. But as she often does, she ups the ante both in terms of ambition and in terms of her willingness to arguablyy exceed any authority she would actually have as president.

Don’t want to pay? She doesn’t want to collect. It sounds like a nice arrangement for everyone but the U.S. taxpayer:

In a plan released Tuesday, Warren said she would direct the Secretary of Education to “use their authority to begin to compromise and modify federal student loans consistent with my plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95% of student loan borrowers,” which equals about 42 million people.

“We’re facing a student loan crisis — one that’s holding back our economy and crushing millions of American families,” Warren said in a release, adding she previously introduced a plan that would “broadly cancel student loan debt, provide universal tuition free public two- and four-year college and technical school, ban for-profit colleges from receiving federal aid, and help end racial disparities in college enrollment and resources.”

A crisis is when you borrow money, and for your trouble you get nothing of value and no path to repay it. Lots of college students have done that over the course of recent decades, but the problem is not that they owe the money. The problem is that they borrow the money in order to pursue something that wouldn’t deliver the necessary value.

The cost of college in the United States is beyond obscene, and the reason for that is the bloated cost of everything from university adminstration to a myraid of programs and distractions that have nothing to do with actual instruction.

This has been a very lucrative racket for university administrators, faculty and union-protected staff. They are generously compensated while the federal government lends money to students to pay the bloated tuition rates that are necessary to cover all these costs.

Then, when students find that their degrees do not position them for good enough paying jobs to repay the loans, they complain to politicians who simply promise to forgive the loans. In the process taxpayers take a bath to the tune of $2.1 trillion dollars.

The solution to this is to rethink the whole idea of college. Students should puruse learning that specifically relates to their field of interest without being forced to take four years of a multifacited cirriculium that includes everything from humanities to sociology to calculus when all they want to do is get a job in marketing. But if society moved in that direction, all those university administrators and professors would find that they actually have to get real jobs.

This is the system Fauxchontas wants to propogate with her debt forgiveness scheme. If you think America could use less of such obsurdity, it might be wise not to elect a president who is determined to subsidize it and thus give us more of it.

Or just keep the one we have, who knows better.