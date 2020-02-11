Fauxcahontas interrupts people in New Hampshire diner; they basically ignore her and keep eating

On one level it seems a little mean to pick on Warren for this. Any politician could have this happen to them, and it’s one of the things that makes it so difficult to be a good “retail politician” as they say.

The lore is that you go where the people are – the diners, the town squares, the shopping centers – and you walk among them, interacting with them and listening to what they have to say. She tries to do that here, and it doesn’t go so well:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops by a local diner in Manchester, NH. pic.twitter.com/gP41EA6jKk — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2020

Here’s the problem with the lore: It assumes that people are sitting around – whatever it is they’re in the middle of – waiting with bated breath for some politician to come along and listen to their thoughts, ideas, problems and concerns. It’s as if the highlight of any person’s day would be for a presidential candidate to arrive on the scene and give them some attention.

That is not the mindset of most people at all. People go to diners, shopping centers and town squares to do thing. To eat. To shop. To live their lives. You don’t often see it go well when a random person goes up to a stranger and tries to start engaging them in conversation, because the lack of context for such a conversation makes it awkward and weird. There are people who have very engaging personalities and can pull it off, but most politicians don’t have that personality.

Elizabeth Warren certainly doesn’t have it.

What happens here looks like a fairly large family, all sitting together at a large table that was probably made up of smaller tables pulled together. Some of them have kids they’re trying to feed or otherwise keep under control. Some are engaged in existing conversations with each other.

And here comes Fauxcahontas, just wanting to stop and say hi to a bunch of people who don’t know her and may or may not have any interest in who she is. And that’s where the criticism of her does become real and fair: There’s a real arrogance required to assume that a bunch of people would want to stop whatever they’re doing and talk to you just because of who you are.

But, you say, she’s running for president!

So what? A member of my family has much more to do with my life than whoever gets elected president. My small child I’ve brought out with me in public is a higher priority to me than whatever reason you think I should vote for you.

Politicians – especially Democrats – don’t get this at all. They assume that the most important person in the world must be the person at the head of the government, because to them all live revolves around the government, and the government ultimately decides how everything is going to go, good or bad, for everyone.

In reality, most people who have a problem in life are going to solve that problem themselves. They’re not going to look to a politician to do it. If you’re not making enough money, you look for a better job. If your child care isn’t working out, you look around for someone better. If your budget is tight, you rework it and consider cutting some costs.

And on the rare occasion when you do go out to eat, the last thing you want is some self-important politician presuming to steal your time form you, as if her presence is more important than what you went there for in the first place. That’s why this doesn’t go well for Warren. She forgot to make sure any of these people gave a rip about her being there. She just assumed they would because of who she is.

Nope.