SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Fauxcahontas interrupts people in New Hampshire diner; they basically ignore her and keep eating

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 11, 2020 at 7:55am
Print

On one level it seems a little mean to pick on Warren for this. Any politician could have this happen to them, and it’s one of the things that makes it so difficult to be a good “retail politician” as they say.

The lore is that you go where the people are – the diners, the town squares, the shopping centers – and you walk among them, interacting with them and listening to what they have to say. She tries to do that here, and it doesn’t go so well:

Here’s the problem with the lore: It assumes that people are sitting around – whatever it is they’re in the middle of – waiting with bated breath for some politician to come along and listen to their thoughts, ideas, problems and concerns. It’s as if the highlight of any person’s day would be for a presidential candidate to arrive on the scene and give them some attention.

TRENDING: Black History Month

That is not the mindset of most people at all. People go to diners, shopping centers and town squares to do thing. To eat. To shop. To live their lives. You don’t often see it go well when a random person goes up to a stranger and tries to start engaging them in conversation, because the lack of context for such a conversation makes it awkward and weird. There are people who have very engaging personalities and can pull it off, but most politicians don’t have that personality.

Elizabeth Warren certainly doesn’t have it.

What happens here looks like a fairly large family, all sitting together at a large table that was probably made up of smaller tables pulled together. Some of them have kids they’re trying to feed or otherwise keep under control. Some are engaged in existing conversations with each other.

And here comes Fauxcahontas, just wanting to stop and say hi to a bunch of people who don’t know her and may or may not have any interest in who she is. And that’s where the criticism of her does become real and fair: There’s a real arrogance required to assume that a bunch of people would want to stop whatever they’re doing and talk to you just because of who you are.

Should politicians stop interrupting people in public?

But, you say, she’s running for president!

So what? A member of my family has much more to do with my life than whoever gets elected president. My small child I’ve brought out with me in public is a higher priority to me than whatever reason you think I should vote for you.

Politicians – especially Democrats – don’t get this at all. They assume that the most important person in the world must be the person at the head of the government, because to them all live revolves around the government, and the government ultimately decides how everything is going to go, good or bad, for everyone.

In reality, most people who have a problem in life are going to solve that problem themselves. They’re not going to look to a politician to do it. If you’re not making enough money, you look for a better job. If your child care isn’t working out, you look around for someone better. If your budget is tight, you rework it and consider cutting some costs.

And on the rare occasion when you do go out to eat, the last thing you want is some self-important politician presuming to steal your time form you, as if her presence is more important than what you went there for in the first place. That’s why this doesn’t go well for Warren. She forgot to make sure any of these people gave a rip about her being there. She just assumed they would because of who she is.

RELATED: Attention, CNN: Fake Indian proposes criminal penalties for the spread of 'disinformation'

Nope.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Fauxcahontas interrupts people in New Hampshire diner; they basically ignore her and keep eating
White House knows who 'Anonymous' is . . . and he (or she) is fired
Boot Edge Edge: Let's legalize heroin and meth too
Trump proposes to cut $4.4 trillion in federal spending, kinda, sorta . . . not really
Report: Susan Collins and other Senate Republicans tried to persuade Trump not to fire Gordon Sondland
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×