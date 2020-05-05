SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Fauxcahontas: Unlike Kavanaugh, Biden's response to Reade allegation was 'credible and convincing'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published May 5, 2020 at 8:53am
Print

Last week we discussed Joe Biden’s disastrous, embarrassing, rambling and thoroughly unconvincing response to the Tara Reade allegations. A quick spin around Twitter will reveal that many of his party’s supporters found it to be less than convincing. Heck. Biden’s candidacy is such a trainwreck that major newspapers are urging the Democrats to find a credible Plan B.

However, one person believes he delivered a denial tour de force.  She thinks his response was anything but laughable.  In fact, she believes it was respectful, credible and convincing.

She is Fauxcahontas.  Blissfully unburdened by any sort of charisma, a pretend Cherokee and – in completely unrelated news – currently her party’s top pick for Biden’s running mate.

Here’s what she had to say:

TRENDING: Growing number of House Democrats wants to pay everyone $2,000 a month as long as there's an 'emergency'

I know what you’re thinking.

We’ve already established that there are contemporaneous accounts of this alleged assault. Tara Reade’s friends and family have made their support known. On top of that, Biden has a long history of on-camera creepiness.  In fact, he had the nickname “creepy Uncle” long before any of us knew about this claim.

So should we assume that Fauxcahontas has some kind of blind spot for this sort of thing?  Maybe she dismisses all claims the same way she’s waved this one away.

Sorry, but no.  Like many other phony, hypocritical Democrats, Warren was 100 percent behind the evidence-free accusations leveled by Christine Blasey Ford:

I know it’s old, but by God, if Democrats didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Adam Schiff: COVID-19 deaths are a direct result of the failed impeachment
Fauxcahontas: Unlike Kavanaugh, Biden's response to Reade allegation was 'credible and convincing'
A race to watch: Trump endorses Lacy Johnson, the man running to unseat Ilhan Omar
Whitmer: Believe Blasey Ford but not Tara Reade, because 'not every claim is equal'
Mika asks Biden about Reade hypocrisy: 'Do you regret what you said during the Kavanaugh hearings?'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×