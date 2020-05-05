Fauxcahontas: Unlike Kavanaugh, Biden's response to Reade allegation was 'credible and convincing'

Last week we discussed Joe Biden’s disastrous, embarrassing, rambling and thoroughly unconvincing response to the Tara Reade allegations. A quick spin around Twitter will reveal that many of his party’s supporters found it to be less than convincing. Heck. Biden’s candidacy is such a trainwreck that major newspapers are urging the Democrats to find a credible Plan B.

However, one person believes he delivered a denial tour de force. She thinks his response was anything but laughable. In fact, she believes it was respectful, credible and convincing.

She is Fauxcahontas. Blissfully unburdened by any sort of charisma, a pretend Cherokee and – in completely unrelated news – currently her party’s top pick for Biden’s running mate.

Here’s what she had to say:

“I saw the reports of what Ms. Reade said, I saw an interview with Vice President Biden. I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing.“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2020

I know what you’re thinking.

We’ve already established that there are contemporaneous accounts of this alleged assault. Tara Reade’s friends and family have made their support known. On top of that, Biden has a long history of on-camera creepiness. In fact, he had the nickname “creepy Uncle” long before any of us knew about this claim.

So should we assume that Fauxcahontas has some kind of blind spot for this sort of thing? Maybe she dismisses all claims the same way she’s waved this one away.

Sorry, but no. Like many other phony, hypocritical Democrats, Warren was 100 percent behind the evidence-free accusations leveled by Christine Blasey Ford:

I know it’s old, but by God, if Democrats didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any standards at all.