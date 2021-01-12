FBI: No Evidence Seen that Suggests Antifa Was Involved in Capitol Hill Incursion

The FBI on Friday said it has found no evidence of that the far-left extremist movement known as antifa was part of the mobs that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“We have no indication of that at this time,” Washington Field Office assistant director Steven D’Antuono said, according to The Hill.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin had said Thursday that there was no detectable presence of antifa among the rioters.

Republicans and prominent conservatives including Reps. Matt Gaeta of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama had said they believed antifa was part of the rioting.

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

My hope is that all violent agitators are arrested and their names are revealed publicly. Call it a hunch, but my guess is there are still ANTIFA thugs in the mix. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 6, 2021

Some claims were based on a Washington Times report that cited a facial recognition company as saying that some people who took part in the rioting were part of antifa, according to The Hill.

The company, XRVision, had called for the article to be removed, which it was.

“XRVision takes pride in its technology’s precision and deems the Washington Times publication as outright false, misleading, and defamatory,” the statement read.

“Our attorney is in contact with the Washington Times and has instructed them to ‘Cease and Desist’ from any claims regarding sourcing of XRVision analytics, to retract the current claims, and publish and apology.”

In a corrected version of its initial report, the Washington Times did in fact retract its comments.

“The Washington Times erroneously reported late Wednesday that facial recognition technology backed up that speculation and identified two Antifa members. In fact, XRVision has not identified any members of that far-left movement as being part of the attack,” it reported.

The Washington Times noted that “There is other evidence Antifa members may have been there.”

It then quoted what it said was a law enforcement source it did not name as saying there was in fact a connection between the rioting and antifa.

“The professional protesters were in the crowd posing as Trumpers. They were preaching violence. As they approached it was announced that [Vice President Mike] Pence had said he has no Constitutional authority. The crowd got mad. The agitators used this to whip-up anger. If the Feds are really intent on making the linkage between the instigators and Antifa, the evidence is there,” the outlet quoted its source as saying.

