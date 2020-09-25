FBI Probing Military Ballots Found in Pennsylvania Garbage Can . . . Most of Them for Trump

Remember: All concerns about voter fraud or other hijinks related to mail-in balloting are “baseless.” The media have spoken from on high and told us so.

So if you’re a member of the military and you mailed in a ballot, there is no chance that some angry postal worker would decide to toss your ballot in the trash out of spite or disgust or any other reason. That means this must not have happened, except that it did:

The Justice Department on Thursday said the FBI has opened an investigation into nine absentee ballots — seven cast for President Trump — that were found in the garbage near Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded,” US Attorney David Freed said in a statement.

“Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time. Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, 7 were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump,” Freed said. “Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown.”

The media are attempting to minimize this by emphasizing that it was a small number of ballots. But that’s beside the point. If someone could do it to nine ballots, a whole bunch of someones could do it to 9,000 ballots. (And what happened to the Democrats’ calls to “count every vote”? I guess that only mattered during Florida 2000.)

The advantage of in-person balloting is that it’s extremely secure. You show up. You identify yourself, and prove you’re who you say you are. You take your own ballot, fill it out yourself and insert it into the vote-counter machine yourself. The system was designed this way precisely because it’s so important to ensure there is no hanky-panky.

Mail-in voting requires you to trust someone else to deliver your ballot, on time and to the right location. You can say it’s unlikely that anyone would tamper, but as this story shows us, it’s easy for someone to do it if they decide they want to. You don’t think we’re living in a political environment in which anyone would want to, do you?

Yes, there’s always been absentee balloting, and until recently you had to give a specific reason to request an absentee ballot. You could get one if you were out of town or couldn’t get off work – something like that – but they didn’t just automatically send absentee ballot applications to everyone like many states – including mine – have been doing this year.

That’s why we’ve already seen so many problems with this. Ballots being thrown away. Deadlines being moved back by judges out of fear that people won’t send in their ballots on time. Rules being changed on the fly about who can and can’t assist with the delivery of ballots.

The system was never intended to lean this heavily on mail-in ballots, and now we’re seeing why.

So tell me again about how “baseless” it is for the president to suggest this could cause problems. The problems are already occurring, for anyone who’s open-minded enough to see them.