FDA: The approval process for a COVID vaccine will have just as much red tape as for any other drug

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 30, 2020 at 7:12am
In case you were thinking, since we’re dealing with the public health emergency here, the FDA might be open to opportunities to streamline the process a bit.

Nope:

The FDA said that no vaccine would be approved unless a vaccine company had “clearly demonstrated” proof of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness through a clinical study, according to a summary of the guidance viewed by The Wall Street Journal. According to the summary, the FDA also said a vaccine wouldn’t be approved simply if it leads to antibodies in the bloodstream of patients, on grounds that it is not known what level of antibodies will confer protection to patients.

The FDA said it would also require a vaccine maker to conduct further monitoring of safety after any approval and recommended that people getting the vaccine be followed for a year after treatment. The summary document said that such “post-market studies” may be necessary to “further assess known or potential serious risks.”

Developing a vaccine is a priority for the Trump administration, which has dubbed the initiative Operation Warp Speed. The FDA has vowed to use all its available authority to expedite a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, fueling hopes that a preventive treatment can be developed quickly. At the same time, the FDA says in the guidance that it “will not reduce its standards or cut corners in its review to approve a vaccine.”

This is not good news. The FDA is notorious for dragging its feet as drug companies try to bring treatments to market for everything issues from cancer to heart disease. The typical clinical trial they’re referencing here can take up to 18 months. In January, when Trump signed the Right to Try Act allowing doctors to use experimental drugs on patients who had no other hope and nothing left to lose, it was in direct response to the FDA’s notorious lack of urgency.

So how do you square these two things? On the one hand, the FDA indicates its willingness to go along with “Operation Warp Speed” in expediting approval of a safe and effective vaccine. On the other hand, it issues guidance suggesting it will do nothing of the sort. Warp Speed FDA? Same as the Old Molasses FDA. Don’t count on that vaccine any time soon, Bubby.

We’ll see what happens, though, if one or several drugmakers come out publicly with solid research indicating they’ve got a vaccine that meets the standards. It’s not unreasonable to expect a vaccine to be 50 percent more effective than a placebo, since a placebo is nothing more than a sugar pill. What’s usually unreasonable, though, is the hoops the FDA makes you jump through to prove it.

If a pharmaceutical company appears to have an effective vaccine ready, you can bet Trump will be hammering the message on a daily basis that it needs to be approved posthaste. The media will beat him up for it, of course, but it’s hard to imagine the public will be on the media’s side in this scenario. Everyone wants a vaccine.

Do you think the FDA will delay approval of a COVID vaccine?

Will the FDA really sit on its hands and refuse to act in that scenario? Even if the drugmaker comes forward with solid research showing the drug’s effectiveness and safety?

Usually there is no political pressure on the FDA to move quickly, because the issues it deals with are typically not top-of-mind for the public. That is not going to be the case here. Even the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer aren’t going to defend the FDA’s footdragging and appear to be advocating more disease and death, and the further dragging out of this blasted pandemic.

We have the FDA’s guidance. Thank you very much, FDA. Let’s see what happens when there’s really a decision to be made.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
