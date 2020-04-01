FDA Approves new Covid-19 test kit that returns results in two minutes

One of the big game-changers in the battle against coronavirus has been the development of testing kits that can return fast, accurate results. Up until a few days ago, tests had to go to labs, results took days, and precious time was lost. Then, over the weekend, we got word that a medical device manufacturing company named Abbott had created a point-of-care test kit that could generate results in less than 15 minutes.

BREAKING: We’re launching a test that can detect COVID-19 in as little as 5 minutes—bringing rapid testing to the frontlines. https://t.co/LqnRpPpqMM pic.twitter.com/W8jyN2az8G — Abbott (@AbbottNews) March 27, 2020

The FDA fast-tracked the device and it will begin shipping to urgent care facilities today.

Then, last night, the FDA issued another emergency approval. This time it went to a company called Bodysphere. They’ve developed a kit that will return a positive result in just two minutes, making it the quickest turnaround time possible – with one caveat.

As Axios reports:

Why it matters: Access to testing has improved in the U.S. thanks to commercial labs, but the average wait time for a patient’s results is four to five days — with some reports of it taking more than a week. These antibody tests could help people know if they are able to go back to work, as well as aid researchers in tracking the scale and death rate of the disease — key data for current and future pandemic policies. They’re especially useful for determining whether health care workers have some immunity and are at lower risk if they go back to work. BREAKING: The FDA has issued an emergency approval for a testing kit by biotech firm Bodysphere than can detect coronavirus in two minutes.https://t.co/Gbp0X5L2pY — Coronavirus (COVID-19) Alerts (@coronaviruscare) March 31, 2020

There’s just one catch to this good news. The test will only work for people who have had the virus in their system for a few days. Your body needs to have enough time for your immune system to produce antibodies before a positive result can be detected.

Still, these tests will speed the process up exponentially. They’ll also, most likely, lead to an explosion in confirmed cases. So, look for those numbers to soar ahead of their supposed two-week peak.