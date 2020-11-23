If the FDA Doesn't Drag Its Feet (Which Is a Big If), 12 Million Americans Could Be Vaccinated in December

There are 330 million of us, so this is just a start. But it’d be a start that would make a big difference, and it wouldn’t take long for others to get theirs:

How long will the FDA take to make a decision?

Unclear, though the agency is expected to move quickly given the urgent need for a vaccine. It could take two or three weeks. The FDA must review data from the 44,000-subject trial on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. The agency is expected to ask a panel of independent experts to weigh in. And the FDA has said it would hold Covid-19 vaccines to the same kinds of high standards it requires of shots when there isn’t a pandemic. There are, however, two factors that will speed the agency’s review. One, the agency is using a process reserved for emergencies, resulting in an authorization for emergency use. Two, Pfizer has been in regular contact with the FDA for months about the vaccine to allow for aster consideration.

When could I get a shot, if the FDA clears its use?

Not until next year, unless you’re a front-line health worker or someone at the highest risk of developing Covid-19. Initial supplies will be limited. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to make 50 million doses by year’s end, which is only enough to inoculate 25 million people. And half of those limited supplies are expected to be distributed around the world. The U.S. government’s plans for distributing the shots is unclear, but health experts expect first in line will be the highest-risk groups, like doctors and nurses on the front lines treating Covid-19 patients. Elderly in nursing homes, transportation workers and other people whose jobs are deemed essential would come next. Federal health officials have indicated the general public probably won’t get access until the spring or summer.

A few things are important to keep in mind. The numbers we are talking about here are only for Pfizer. If Moderna gets its approval on the same timetable, it’s possible these numbers could double. And AstraZeneca may not be far behind.

Could the FDA really approve at least one of these vaccines in a matter of weeks? That would be very un-FDA like, but there are reasons to believe it could happen.

First, the drugmakers and the regulators have been in communication throughout the entire development process, so we’re not just starting from square one in terms of the FDA getting the data it needs. Much of what drags the process down has already been accomplished.

Second, the Trump Administration has eliminated much of the foot-dragging that tends to make things go so slowly.

But third, and perhaps most important, the FDA has never had its approval process in the public spotlight like it is right now. There have always been reports about promising therapeutic drugs that get held up by a stubborn FDA, but the reports have never been the subject of as much public interest as this will be. If the process drags on for months and the FDA is simply refusing to move, it will face questions it normally doesn’t face.

Pursuing the proper due-diligence is one thing. Delaying approval unnecessarily just to show everyone your power is not going to fly under these circumstances.

Even if we can only vaccinate the most high-risk people come December, that will still bring significant change as it reduces the risk involved in everyone else living their normal lives. Any vaccination makes a big difference at this point, and there is clearly the determination to get the vaccine to the rest of the population as soon as possible.

For all the talk about “getting the virus under control” through lockdowns or whatever else, there’s only one way we’re getting the vaccine under control – and that’s by getting these shots to as many people as possible. Operation Warp Speed has worked. Let’s get it across the finish line.