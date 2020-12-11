FDA 'Panel of Experts' Votes 17-4 to Recommend Pfizer Vaccine Approval; Official OK Likely Days Away

The four no votes are an unpleasant surprise, although we don’t know what they were about. And it’s not going to stop the FDA from approving the Pfizer vaccine.

Still, if you want the public completely on board and not harboring concerns about the vaccine’s safety, you could do without the four no votes. Anyway. You go to war with the panel of experts you have:

In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, the government advisers concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over. That endorsement came despite questions about allergic reactions in two people who received the vaccine earlier this week when Britain became the first country to begin dispensing the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

While there are a number of remaining unknowns about the vaccine, in an emergency, “the question is whether you know enough” to press ahead, said panel member Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He concluded that the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

Get ready for a lot of correlation-without-causation vaccine nightmare stories. It’s simple math.

If 12 million people receive the Pfizer vaccine in the remaining weeks of December (to say nothing of the Moderna vaccine that should be approved next week), you can probably make a pretty safe bet that at least 500 of those 12 million people will die within weeks of receiving it – especially with nursing home residents getting high priority. They won’t die from the vaccine. They’ll die from all kinds of things, because people die from all kinds of things every day.

But you’ll hear stories on social media about people who got the vaccine one week and died the next.

And even more people will get sick from all kinds of maladies, because people get sick from all kinds of maladies all the time. The Internet will be filled with their stories, and we’ll be told that the FDA should have listened to the four dissenters because now the vaccine is ravaging the population with all its destruction.

This has the potential to do real harm to the effort to end the pandemic. Herd immunity requires 70 percent of the population to be immune from the virus in some way – either by having built up antibodies or by having been vaccinated. There will be enough doses available, along with the necessary delivery capacity, to vaccinate that many people by spring. But if a large portion of the population is convinced the vaccine is unsafe because of anecdotal stories on social media, we might be much further away from finally putting this nightmare behind us.