FDA Staff: Moderna's Vaccine (Which Only Requires One Shot, and No Cold Storage) Looks Good to Go

It’s going to happen again this week, and the new Moderna vaccine hitting the market will have advantages over the one Pfizer began distributing on Sunday.

But first, we have to get through the usual bureaucratic hurdles, which don’t appear to be shaping up as more troublesome than what Pfizer had to go through:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise new concerns over data on Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine in documents made public on Tuesday, preparing the way for U.S. authorization of a second, easier-to-handle vaccine.

The FDA staff said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19. The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse a U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna vaccine.

The FDA reviewers did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18. They said that serious side effects in the trial of the vaccine represented medical events that occur in the general population at a similar frequency as observed in the study.

That last sentence in the Reuters study was a bit convoluted. It basically means: Whatever happened to people after taking the vaccine is nothing that wouldn’t happen to a similar sized group of ordinary people who didn’t take anything.

In other words, there’s no reason to apply causation. Take any random group of 100 people, and five of them will wake up with a headache tomorrow. Take 100 people who tested the vaccine, and five of them will wake up with a headache tomorrow. The one has nothing to do with the other.

The process this week will be almost exactly the same as last week’s with Pfizer. And outside “panel of experts” will meet on Thursday to review the data. Why they’re not meeting today – or why they didn’t yesterday – is too confounding to bother getting into. The “panel of experts” will vote on a recommendation, and we’ll note with interest whether the vote is different from the 17-4 tally the same group gave the Pfizer vaccine.

No one has explained the thinking of the four dissenters, and at this point I don’t suppose many people care anyway – although you can bet the biggest vaccine skeptics will be digging into that question at some point. If the vote is different, I’d love to know why any of the 21 changed their votes.

At any rate, there’s virtually no chance the vote will be anything but overwhelmingly in favor of approval, and chances are the FDA will go ahead with another Friday announcement that the vaccine can go on the market. That timing seems to have been crucial last week in helping Pfizer get the logistics rolling so that people were actually receiving the vaccine as early as Monday.

The Moderna vaccine has two crucial advantages over the Pfizer vaccine. Each reports being 95 percent effective, but the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots – two weeks apart. The Moderna vaccine only requires one. Also, the Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold storage, which has no effect on those getting the shots but presents much more complicated distribution challenges. Moderna does not require that same extreme cold storage.

Given a choice, I imagine most people would rather get the Moderna shot simply because they won’t have to come back a second time. I don’t know if the plan is to give people a choice. Once Moderna’s vaccine rolls out, there will be 40 million doses on the market by the end of December. By my math – since Pfizer’s requires two shots and Moderna’s requires only one – that’s enough to vaccinate 30 million people, with is one-tenth of the entire U.S. population. That’s a pretty good start considering there were no vaccines at all approved for distribution as recently as a week ago.

By the way, there is some talk that the FDA might require two doses of the Moderna vaccine just to be sure, so it’s possible that this apparent Moderna advantage will be wiped away by the ever-present bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, we’ve still got doomsayers like Dr. Deborah Birx predicting that this winter will be the darkest period in American history. Everyone who gets a COVID shot helps to prove her wrong.