Feds blame de Blasio for murder of 92-year-old woman; killer was released by NYPD despite ICE retainer request

There are a lot of bad, real-life consequences of the left’s policy positions. The worst such consequences are those that literally and directly get people killed, because the left intentionally undermines federal law enforcement out of hatred for Donald Trump.

We’ve told you about previous incidents in Portland and Oakland, but the worst yet comes from New York – and federal law enforcement is making no bones about the fact that it was caused by horrible left-wing mayor Bill de Blasio.

Back in August we told you that, over the course of a year, ICE had made 2,900 requests to the NYPD to detain people subject to immigration action, who were believed to be involved with serious crimes – and that the NYPD had, at de Blasio’s direction, ignored every single request.

One person the NYPD released was a fellow named Rheez Kahn, an illegal immigrant from Ghana. The NYPD claims it never received the request to detain him, even though ICE produced the fax that proved the request was made. Regardless, Kahn got busy when he was freed, and as a result, 92-year-old Maria Fuentes is dead. Raped, to be clear, and murdered.

Federal law enforcement is laying this right at de Blasio’s feet, as they should:

“It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder,” said Thomas Decker, New York field-office director of enforcement and removal operations for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“New York City’s sanctuary policies continue to threaten the safety of all residents of the five boroughs as they repeatedly protect criminal aliens who show little regard for the laws of this nation.”

For the record, Khan says he didn’t mean to do it. You see, as Khan explained to detectives, what happened was that he “fell down, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his penis fell near her vagina.” Just an accident!

Who, when trying to help someone, hasn’t had that exact same sequence of events occur?

But none of this would have happened if de Blasio hadn’t embraced one of the left’s most insane forms of “resistance” against Trump. ICE has become one of the left’s bogeymen, since it fits the narrative of all serious immigration enforcement as racist. So it’s become fashionable among liberal mayors to release dangerous criminals into their communities rather than allow ICE to detain them over any immigration issue.

That seems to me to be a complete disqualifier for any mayor seeking votes for another term – the idea that you would endanger the people in your community by turning criminals loose in their midst rather than do anything to cooperate with Donald Trump. But there are some pretty blue cities out there in which most of the voters apparently have no problem with any of this.

Well, the family of Maria Fuentes probably has a problem with it. And everyone should. Law enforcement should not be a partisan thing, but today’s Democrats have made everything partisan. And anyone they perceive Donald Trump to be against – even rapists and murderers – they find it necessary to be for.

Why would anyone give this party even a little political power?