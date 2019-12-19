Federal appeals court: Yep, now that the tax penalty is gone, the ObamaCare individual mandate is unconstitutional

Believe it or not, there are conservatives who didn’t want this ruling because they think it brings back health care as a major 2020 campaign issue, and they’re afraid it’s not a good issue for Republicans.

So if I’m understanding their logic, we should let the worst piece of legislation in generations stand because it’s hard to campaign on getting rid of it – and we need to elect conservatives! So they can . . . do nothing about bad liberal policies?

I’m confused too.

But I’m not confused about the ruling that was handed down today by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 2-1 ruling, which upholds an earlier District Court ruling, follows exactly the legal logic many of us have been arguing since the Tax Reform Act of 2017 was passed:

The individual mandate only survived the NFIB v. Sebelius ruling in 2012 because Chief Justice Roberts decided the fine for not buying health insurance was actually a tax, from which you could become exempt by buying insurance. So in other words, it wasn’t a mandate with a penalty. It was an opportunity for a tax break!

Voila. Law saved.

But in 2017, Congress got rid of the tax, which meant the individual mandate remained on the books but it presented no opportunity to avoid a tax liability. The State of Texas, joined by the Trump Administration, argued that you could no longer plausibly argue the mandate is anything other than what conservatives said it was all along. And indeed, even Chief Justice Roberts agreed that Congress lacks the authority to mandate citizens purchase a product. With the tax gone, the individual mandate had to be found unconstitutional.

And yesterday, it was:

A federal appeals court has found the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate unconstitutional, but did not invalidate the entire law, which remains in effect. The 2-1 decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals likely pushes any Supreme Court action on Obamacare until after the 2020 election but again thrusts the issue of health care into the forefront of the campaign. The case was brought by Texas and joined by the Trump administration — which argued the entire law should be thrown out. The panel told a lower court that it must consider whether the individual mandate can be separated from the rest of the law.

The next step, as the excerpt explains, is for the lower court to decide if the mandate is severable from the rest of the law. In other words, at least for the moment, striking down the individual mandate doesn’t strike down the entire law. But Judge Reed O’Connor, who issued the initial ruling on the mandate, now has to consider that question. Whatever he decides will of course set off a whole new round of appeals.

I’m not sure how I see that question from a legal perspective. Politically, of course, Democrats argued when passing ObamaCare that the individual mandate was absolutely crucial. Without making everyone buy insurance, they said, the risk pool would never be viable.

But that’s a political question. I’m not sure, from a legal perspective, it’s necessary to strike down the entire law because the individual mandate has been ripped away. I’d like the court to do that, of course, but I’m not sure the law requires it.

Ultimately, I believe this question will go back to the Supreme Court, and it will probably once again come down to Chief Justice Roberts. In 2012 he said the “tax” was the justification for saving the law. The tax is gone. Will he come up with a new rationale or will he follow the law and strike it down?

The left’s rejoinder is an interesting one, at least from a legal perspective. They argue that the tax wasn’t technically eliminated. It was just set at zero. In other words, Congress could reset it at a different amount any time it wanted to. I suppose that’s true, but there are all kinds of other taxes that don’t exist because they’re set at zero, and just because Congress could pass a larger amount doesn’t mean it ever will.

For all intents and purposes, the tax no longer exists. There’s just a mandate. And it’s a mandate Congress lacks the authority to impose.

It would have been a lot cleaner if Congress had repealed ObamaCare in 2017 when it had the chance, but John McCain – who promised repeatedly in his final re-election campaign that he would repeal the law – became the deciding vote to save it because he loved the media praise and hated Donald Trump.

So now the courts have to do it. Because the voters of Arizona refused to stop sending John McCain back to the Senate. Elections have consequences.