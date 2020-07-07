SECTIONS
Federal government commits $2 billion to Novavax, Regeneron for development of COVID-19 vaccine

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 7, 2020 at 8:51am
No one can say for sure if anyone can develop a vaccine by the end of this year, but one thing we can say now is this: Lack of funds will not be the reason anyone falls short.

Pharmaceutical companies Novavax and Regeneron are in line to receive $2 billion from the federal government to support their progress toward a vaccine. Novavax is getting the much larger share at $1.6 billion. Both companies have advanced in their research to the point where they’re now trying to determine the most effective dosages for two kinds of use. The first would be preventive, which would require a much smaller dose. The second would be the vaccine you’d give someone who had already contracted COVID-19.

Novavax says the funding will make it possible to distribute its vaccine to the public by the end of the year. Under the agreement with Regeneron, the government would distribute the vaccine if it’s ready.

This is not the first time the federal government has poured money into this effort:

Operation Warp Speed is a federal initiative to accelerate the development and manufacturing of drugs and vaccines for Covid-19. The government also is backing vaccines developed by Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca PLC and Johnson & Johnson.

Novavax is going to use the funding to undertake a new trial with 30,000 participants. Its proposed vaccine contains proteins similar to those found on the surface of the virus itself, which is designed to trigger antibodies when the virus becomes present.

Regeneron’s drug is a combination of two antibodies, and it is now proceeding to the third phase of its testing.

Clearly (and understandably), the federal government wants to get a vaccine on the market as quickly as possible. The funding is helping to accelerate the process of testing and trials that can take many years under ordinary circumstances, which is obviously not the situation we find ourselves in now.

I am curious about how you go about finding 30,000 participants for a study like this. Do they have to be people who are actually being treated for the virus? I don’t see how it could be otherwise. Also, if we’re talking about giving real patients this vaccine to test it, isn’t it possible we’ll start to hear some anecdotal news about its effectiveness one way or the other?

Do you expect a vaccine by the end of the year?

I know that’s not how clinical trials usually work, but there isn’t usually the public interest in a vaccine that there’s clearly going to be for this one. I could be wrong, but rooting for a COVID vaccine might be the one thing in this country that has the potential to unite left and right.

Am I delusional in thinking that? Like Fox Mulder . . . I want to believe.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
