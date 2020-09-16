Federal government tells states its plan for distributing COVID vaccines: It will be a marathon, not a sprint

This may or may not disappoint you, but even if there’s a vaccine available this fall, chances are you personally will not get the shot within that timeframe.

For most people, that’s just fine. The logistics of distributing a vaccine to everyone in the country – let alone the rest of the world, which will want it too – are mindboggling. The federal government has contracts with various pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines, and with drug distributors to get them into people’s hands. Chances are, there will likely be more than one. The Pentagon is going to be involved as well.

And of course, the media will do its part by screaming at everyone not to trust the vaccine because it was developed with Donald Trump as president, but never mind them.

Yesterday the federal government reported to the states on how this is going to work:

— For most vaccines, people will need two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines will have to come from the same drugmaker. There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available.

— Vaccination of the U.S. population won’t be a sprint but a marathon. Initially there may be a limited supply of vaccines available, and the focus will be on protecting health workers, other essential employees, and people in vulnerable groups. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the National Academy of Medicine, and other organizations are working on priorities for the first phase. A second and third phase would expand vaccination to the entire country.

— The vaccine itself will be free of charge, and patients won’t be charged out of pocket for the administration of shots, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and allocated by the Trump administration.

— States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing. States and cities have a month to submit plans.

If you’re in a vulnerable group, you can more than likely get the shot fairly quickly. I would think anyone who tests positive will also get a shot, although that isn’t explicitly laid out in the reporting we see here. (And probably those who have already tested positive will need larger doses.)

Everyone else will have to wait, but that doesn’t mean life stays the way it’s been for the balance of 2020. We’ve all been in lockdown and/or mask-wearing mode because we’ve been trying to mitigate risk. The risk is so serious because we’re dealing with a virus that can kill you and has no known vaccine.

Once a vaccine is available, the risk/reward proposition changes significantly. Living your normal life and maybe getting the virus doesn’t put you in nearly as much jeopardy because now there is a way to treat your potential illness – one that wasn’t available in spring 2020. This is why we don’t go in lockdown during flu season, but we did for this. There are vaccinations available for the flu, and even if you contract the flu, the availability of the vaccination puts the rest of the population at much less risk as a result of your potentially contracting it.

So will life get back to normal when the vaccine is approved, and shown to work? I am not in the business of making such predictions, but what I will tell you is that it should. At that point, we’re doing far too much harm to ourselves and the country by not living our normal lives, all to avoid a risk that is much less serious than it was when this thing first started.

I do expect the media will launch an all-out campaign against the vaccine, assuming Trump is still president when it’s approved. One result of that could be that we find ourselves in a red/blue dichotomy similar to the mask debate. Team Red will trust the vaccine because it disregards the media’s screeching. Team Blue will refuse to take it for fear of legitimizing anything associated with Trump.

Or maybe that will only hold until Team Blue realizes it’s going to be doing all the dying, while Team Red runs around enjoying life and turning California Republican in the next 10 elections.

Either way, I’m rooting for a vaccine as soon as possible – regardless of who is president. Because regardless of who you are or how you vote, I don’t want you to get sick.