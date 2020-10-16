Feinstein Caught on Live Mic: 'I Suspect' Barrett's Pro-Life Views are Based in Religion

If we didn’t have the context of history, and Feinstein’s previous attacks on Barrett’s faith, we might give Feinstein the benefit of the doubt that the word “suspect” is not as nefarious as it comes off here.

But we do have that history. So we don’t give her the benefit of the doubt:

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

Hmmm. Dianne Feinstein maligning Amy Coney Barrett for allowing her public positions on issues to be influenced by her faith. If only this had ever happened before.

And of course:

To Feinstein, Barrett’s faith is a damning piece of evidence that speaks to her unfitness for the job. Feinstein is convinced that faith and law are inherently in conflict, and that it’s only a matter of time before Barrett will throw out the law and simply come to a ruling on a case that satisfies her faith.

What’s funny about that: This is what Democrat judges do all the time. They don’t base it on religion. They base it on their left-wing ideology, but they’re constantly twisting the law to find justifications for outcomes that favor the policy they want.

Is Dianne Feinstein bigoted against people of faith?

What Barrett has consistently said is that there’s no conflict at all between faith and law. And if you know anything about Christianity, you know that one of its tenets is respect for civic laws and civic authorities as necessary to maintain societal order.

But I think there’s something more basic than that. Feinstein understands that the moral tenets of Christianity are at odds with much of what the political left wants in this country, and the last thing they want is another Christian with a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court – thwarting the policy outcomes they can’t achieve through legislation but hope to achieve via judicial fiat.

To much of the Washington establishment, sincere religious faith is something to be “suspected” of. That’s the sentiment behind the words caught on the hot mic here.

It’s not as bad as leaking scurrilous allegations against Brett Kavanaugh after they’d already been dismissed as lacking credibility, and we know Feinstein did that in 2018. But it still speaks to a mindset that permeates the Democratic Party and much of official Washington.

Why do we allow people like this to become our leaders?