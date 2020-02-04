Fiasco: Iowa caucuses turn out like Benny Hill sketch as no one has any idea what the results are

It’s not like they haven’t been doing this for decades. But the smarter-than-the-rest-of-us party, which claims we need to cede more control of our lives to the federal government so they can apply their brilliance to running things for us, had a weeeee bit of a problem managing its own affairs in last night’s long-awaited 2020 Iowa caucuses.

By the way, in the interest of completeness in our reporting, there were also Republican caucuses in Iowa last night. They went off without a hitch and Donald Trump won.

As for the Democrats, eh . . . good luck with that:

Widespread reporting problems meant that no official results were available to campaigns, the press or the public as of 3 a.m. CST, leaving the field in a state of heightened uncertainty.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price provided few answers, telling reporters on a middle-of-the-night press call that results would come at some point Tuesday. The call lasted less than two minutes.

TRENDING: Of course: Bernie wants to nationalize all U.S. electrical production

In the absence of those numbers, multiple campaigns claimed victory as they boarded private planes destined for New Hampshire.

“I’ve said this entire time that we’re going to have to evaluate after this primary is done … the debate thresholds, the order of the states, the caucus versus primary,” said former housing secretary Julián Castro, a surrogate for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign. “What happened tonight made the argument for itself. Nobody can deny this is a broken way to do it. It was a total mess.”

Apparently the trouble started when the oh-so-clever Democrats came up with a shiny new app that local caucus chairs were supposed to use to report their results to the Iowa Democratic Party at the state level. It all seemed very 2020. Who doesn’t have their own custom app to do just about everything?

Problem: The app didn’t work, at least not consistently and certainly not for everyone. That led to multiple local chairs chucking the app and just trying to phone in their results. The state party wasn’t prepared for that, and hilarity ensued.

Did the Iowa caucuses show the Democratic Party is completely inept? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Supposedly there was a hotline you could call, but that didn’t work too well either. This poor schlep waited on hold over an hour, to the point where he called CNN to complain about it. CNN put him live on the air, which ended up not working out to his advantage when this happened:

Unreal. A precinct secretary was on hold on the hotline for an hour and they took him off hold as he was talking to CNN. He didn’t respond fast enough and they hung up on him. pic.twitter.com/hPgKhDge7i — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 4, 2020

What a nightmare, even if it is great entertainment for those of us on the other side.

Early reports were that Joe Biden was badly underperforming – not just finishing second but possibly as low as fourth. That would be an even bigger nightmare for the Democratic Party, which doesn’t want to go up against Trump in the fall with a socialist or an inexperienced small-city mayor. Or a fake Indian. When Joe Biden is your best hope, you really are in trouble.

RELATED: Gallup: Thanks to Trump, Republican Party at highest favorability since 2005 - Dem approval falls

But clearly the Democratic Party has trouble enough of its own after last night’s debacle. It could be days before we know the winner.

I can actually think of one way this redounds to Biden’s benefit: If the reporting problems become the story here, then Biden performing badly becomes less prominent in the coverage. Without the fiasco we saw last night and are still seeing this morning, a fourth-place Biden finish (if that’s how it turns out) would be the news of the day.

As it stands, the complete and utter incompetence of the entire Democratic Party is the story, so that’s a consolation if you’re looking for one, I guess.

We’ll keep you updated, but in the meantime, we have to say that this reminds us of something: