The Film Presentation of Herman's Life Is Something You Don't Want to Miss

Last summer I got a call from the boss, saying he had plane tickets and a hotel room set aside for Angie and me. He wanted us in Atlanta, and we wouldn’t be sorry we went.

July is not typically a time you want to travel south from Michigan, but I’ve learned to recognize when Herman is feeling a special level of excitement. This was one of those times.

Rob and his wife also got the call, so the four of us met up in midtown Atlanta for a premiere event we weren’t really sure what to expect of.

Barry Tolli had worked with Herman on the documentary film, and while we knew it was going on, we weren’t aware of the details.

The night of the premiere was everything you’d expect. The red carpet. The photos. The after-party. And as always, Herman was the star of everything. Most importantly, the film.

It was a lot more personal, and a lot more emotional, than we were expecting. It took us through the neighborhoods where he grew up in Atlanta. He stood in front of the house where he and his brother shared a bedroom and his mother pulled together what she could every day to feed them.

We learned a lot about his father’s job as a driver for the CEO of Coca-Cola, and how that helped to inspire Herman to seek better things for his life.

We also learned on a very intimate level about the role faith played in Herman’s life – from his pursuit of the presidency, to the shepherding of his family, to his role as a deacon at Antioch Baptist Church in downtown Atlanta.

The guy we knew spent his entire life overcoming challenges, then setting his sights on even tougher ones. He loved doing that, but not just for the sake of the challenge. He loved doing it because he was pursuing things that mattered to him. I knew Herman personally starting in 2005, although I first heard of him the same time most people did – when he challenged Bill Clinton on national television in 1994.

This film made me feel like I’d known him his entire life. If you liked and respected Herman and appreciated the work he did, you will enjoy getting to know him on that deeper level as well. It’s a special opportunity, and today is the day we’re releasing it for purchase.

I’m sorry you won’t have the opportunity to know him on a more personal level like I had the privilege of experiencing. But this film will give you a sense of our boss in a way few things could. Enjoy it.