Final CBS poll shows Biden and Sanders tied as Iowa caucuses loom today

Imagine the panderfest between the release of this poll and the start of the caucusing. Ethanol subsidies are safe forever.

Then again, Iowa going first in the nominating process has long pretty much assured ethanol subsidies would survive a nuclear winter. But surely neither of these two is going to say no to any public giveaway, given the closeness of this race and the importance of Iowa in establishing momentum toward the nomination.

The fact that a socialist crank is tied for first place with the immediate past vice president of the United States is not a positive sign for the health of the Democratic Party, and yet here we are:

Monday dawns with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden even in first-choice support at 25% each in our baseline model, Pete Buttigieg very close behind at 21%, and Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also in position to accrue some national delegates. Amy Klobuchar is at 5% in our baseline estimate, and all other candidates are under 5%.

CBS seems to think there’s an advantage for Biden in that he is many people’s second choice. Theoretically, that could mean that if supporters of, say, Amy Klubochar decide she has no shot, they might switch to Biden as a way of getting behind someone they like who is more likely to actually win.

Apparently Bernie’s support is wide but not deep. His fans love him, but those who prefer someone else don’t tend to list him as their second choice. Probably because he’s a socialist crank, although I’m far from convinced that’s still a detriment when you’re running the Democratic presidential nomination.

Bernie was expected to poll strongly in New Hampshire, and he is, but the presumption going into the race was that Biden – as the more conventional candidate – would be stronger in Iowa. He may yet be, but the fact that he’s having to work as hard as he is to overcome Bernie in such an important state speaks to the Democrat base’s lack of faith in him.

To understand why, you have to step outside the conservative mindset and understand that left-wing voters don’t view the Obama-Biden years the way we do. We see them as an eight-year socialist nightmare. But left-wing Democrats now consider the Obama presidency passe, and they’re ready to move on to real socialism. When that’s what you want, why would you choose the vice president from the previous regime you’re ready to move on from? Especially when most people figured Biden was the establishment guy and Obama was the real revolutionary.

Young revolutionary voters preferring a 78-year-old millionaire is a little different, but that’s the Bernie phenomenon at this point in time. If Bernie sweeps both Iowa and New Hampshire, it won’t make him unstoppable, but it would definitely put him in the drivers’ seat in the race for the nomination.

And if Biden loses both states, I’m having a hard time seeing how he recovers. His main case for himself is, “I can beat Trump.” But if you can’t win Iowa or New Hampshire as the supposed party favorite, why should anyone believe that?